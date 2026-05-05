ACT Fibernet Offers 3 Months of Spotify Premium to Eligible Users

ACT Fibernet (Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd), one of India’s prominent wired internet service providers, has announced a partnership with Spotify to enhance the home entertainment experience for its users. As part of this collaboration, eligible ACT customers will receive three months of complimentary Spotify Premium Standard access.

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The offer is positioned as part of ACT’s broader effort to strengthen its digital experience at home, combining connectivity with content with this partnership, users will be able to access Spotify Premium without ads and enjoy high-quality audio streaming across multiple devices.

Three Months of Complimentary Spotify Premium

Under this partnership, eligible ACT Fibernet customers will receive three months of Spotify Premium Standard at no additional cost. The benefit is valued at Rs 597 and provides access to an uninterrupted listening experience.

Spotify Premium Standard removes advertisements and allows users to stream music and podcasts with better audio quality. The offer is designed to deliver a seamless experience across devices, making it suitable for users who consume content across smartphones, tablets, and other connected devices within the home.

The complimentary access is integrated into ACT’s customer experience, allowing eligible users to activate the benefit without complex steps.

Focus on Seamless Home Connectivity

The offering is supported by ACT’s SmartWiFi solution, which is designed to ensure consistent and uninterrupted connectivity across different areas of the home. This becomes particularly relevant as more users stream content simultaneously across multiple rooms and devices.

With SmartWiFi, ACT aims to deliver stable internet performance so that users can experience uninterrupted music streaming without buffering or connectivity issues. The integration of connectivity and content is positioned as a key part of the experience.

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