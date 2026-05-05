ACT Fibernet Offers 3 Months of Spotify Premium to Eligible Users

ACT Fibernet (Atria Convergence Technologies Ltd), one of India’s prominent wired internet service providers, has announced a partnership with Spotify to enhance the home entertainment experience for its users. As part of this collaboration, eligible ACT customers will receive three months of complimentary Spotify Premium Standard access.
The offer is positioned as part of ACT’s broader effort to strengthen its digital experience at home, combining connectivity with content with this partnership, users will be able to access Spotify Premium without ads and enjoy high-quality audio streaming across multiple devices.
The complimentary access is integrated into ACT’s customer experience, allowing eligible users to activate the benefit without complex steps.
With SmartWiFi, ACT aims to deliver stable internet performance so that users can experience uninterrupted music streaming without buffering or connectivity issues. The integration of connectivity and content is positioned as a key part of the experience.
Company Statement on the Partnership
Speaking about the partnership, Ravi Karthik, Chief Growth Officer at ACT Fibernet, said that digital experiences at home are evolving with how people work, live, and interact online.
At ACT, we believe that digital possibilities at home are being redefined by how people work, live, play and interact with the online space. Our partnership with Spotify brings this belief to life by combining SmartWiFi with personalised music and podcasts, ensuring that content moves with the user without disruption. We are excited to bring this benefit to our customers, further strengthening our promise of Feel the Advantage, he said.
The company highlights that the partnership is aimed at delivering a more integrated digital experience, where connectivity and content come together to serve user needs.
Growing Role of Music Streaming at Home
Music streaming continues to be an important part of how users engage with home internet services. Consumers increasingly expect uninterrupted, high-quality audio streaming across devices, whether for music, podcasts, or other forms of audio content.
With more households relying on broadband for entertainment, stable connectivity plays a key role in ensuring a consistent experience. The partnership between ACT Fibernet and Spotify is positioned as a step towards meeting these expectations.
The company notes that as digital consumption becomes more immersive, there is a growing need to combine strong network performance with content delivery.
Spotify on the Collaboration
Commenting on the partnership, Rami Jamal, Head of Partnerships for Southern Asia, Middle East and Africa at Spotify, highlighted the role of music in daily life and user engagement.
Music is deeply personal. It shapes our moods, our routines, and how we connect with the world around us. Spotify Premium is built to honour that, giving listeners full control over their experience through uninterrupted listening, personalised discovery, and a product that keeps getting better. India generates over 16 billion music streams every single day, which reflects how strongly people engage with music. Our partnership with ACT Fibernet brings that Spotify Premium listening experience to homes across the country, he said.
The statement highlights the scale of music consumption in India and the relevance of streaming services within connected homes.
Access to Content Library and Features
With Spotify Premium Standard, users will be able to access a large library of content, including over 100 million songs, 7 million podcasts, and audiobooks. The service is designed to offer a personalised listening experience based on user preferences.
The platform supports streaming across devices, allowing users to switch between different screens without interruption. The ad-free experience is expected to improve overall usability, especially for users who consume content regularly.
Key Benefits for Users
- Three months of complimentary Spotify Premium Standard for eligible ACT customers
- Seamless activation integrated into ACT’s customer experience
- Ad-free music and podcast streaming
- Access to over 100 million songs and 7 million podcasts, along with audiobooks
- High-quality audio streaming supported by ACT’s SmartWiFi connectivity
The partnership between ACT Fibernet and Spotify brings together broadband connectivity and digital content in a single offering. By providing complimentary access to Spotify Premium Standard, ACT aims to enhance the overall experience for its users at home.
As more users rely on broadband for entertainment and daily activities, such integrations are becoming a part of the evolving home internet experience.
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