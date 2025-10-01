ACT Broadband Plan that Offers Netflix and 200 Mbps Speed

ACT Broadband, a regional internet service provider (ISP) is offering Netflix bundled broadband plan to the customers. This plan also offers Netflix to the customers. The company offers mesh router also with the plan. ACT says that it is offering Smart Wi-Fi to the customers powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). This is called the Power Pack, and it is available in Bengaluru along with other cities as well. For the other cities, the price and the name may be different. Let's take a look at the plan offered in Bengaluru in detail.









ACT Broadband 200 Mbps Plan in Bengaluru

ACT Broadband's 200 Mbps broadband plan comes for Rs 1,249. This plan offers users Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Along with this, users will get JioHostar, ZEE5, SunNXT, YuppTV, and 450+ Live TV channels. The plan is also available in other configurations with different speeds.

The Rs 1,249 plan comes with 200 Mbps speed. Then there are other plans which offer 50 Mbps and 100 Mbps speed as well for Rs 949 and Rs 1,049. Users can also get the 400 Mbps, 500 Mbps, 600 Mbps, and 1 Gbps plans for Rs 1,549, Rs 1,799, Rs 2,299, and Rs 3,199. The company will offer a free Hi-end router to the customers.

ACT Fibernet offers its services totally on the the fiber network. This 200 Mbps plan is more than sufficient for people who want to work from home and also watch entertaining content in 4K online. The company offers its services in most of the major cities of the country. The Netflix subscription is offered with all the above mentioned plans.

ACT Broadband also has many other plans with slightly lesser OTT benefits. There are even plans that doesn't offer OTT benefits to the customers, only the fiber connection with data.