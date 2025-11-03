ACT Fibernet is Offering 15% Discount to Users till End of Year

ACT Fibernet, a leading non-telco fiber broadband service provider, is offering users a 15% discount to all users. This discount is only applicable if the user is going for a 3 month plan or more, via the company's influencer affiliate network. This is available exclusively through the influencer affiliate network, and nowhere else. This is a good offer, and one that's only there till the end of this year. The ACT Fibernet presents a great opportunity for users to experience high-speed broadband and next-generation Smart Wi-Fi services at unmatched value.









ACT Smart Wi-Fi allows users to upgrade their internet experience. It is a next-generation solution which ensures intelligent and adaptive coverage across every corner of the home.

Ravi Karthik, Chief Marketing Officer, ACT Fibernet, said, "Our focus has always been on delivering broadband that truly meets the needs of our customers. In the spirit of the festive cheer, we wanted to do something special to delight our customers. Hence, with this year-end offer, we’re making it easier for new users to access high-speed internet at a lower cost, ensuring a smooth internet experience for every household. Through ACT SmartWiFi, we aim to bring seamless, reliable connectivity that complements every household’s lifestyle, convenience, and digital aspirations."