Jio is Offering 1 Year of 5G for Just Rs 601

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, is offering users access to its 5G SA (standlone) network with unlimited 5G data for just Rs 601. This voucher was announced as an offer for the customers on the 1.5GB daily data plans. The company will offer multiple 5G upgrade vouchers to customers with the Rs 601 plan. There will be 12 upgrade vouchers of Rs 51 offered to the customers. The customers can use these vouchers and keep their mobile connected to 5G network throughout the year.









Read More - Jio Just Killed the Competition with AI Offer

The Rs 601 plan can only be redeemed by customers who are on the 1.5GB daily data plans of the telco. Any user on the 1GB daily data plan will not be able to use this one. Alternatively, users can also purchase the Rs 51 plan separately from Jio. What's more is that Jio said that users can purchase this gift voucher for himself or his/her friends/loved ones.

The voucher is transferrable to other users via the MyJio app, available for both iOS and Android users. Note that the individual vouchers of Rs 51 can't be transferred to the other users. However, the Rs 601 plan as a whole can be transferred. To redeem these vouchers, users need to go to the MyJio app and then in the My Voucher section and redeem them from there.

Read More - What are JioTV Premium Prepaid Packs

The 5G upgrade vouchers ensure that even if the customer has recharged with a 1.5GB daily data plan, they still have a way to access the 5G network. It also helps Jio in monetising its 5G network and improve ARPU (average revenue per user) and also helps the customer stay connected to the high-speed 5G network. There are more 5G upgrade vouchers offered by the telco that cost Rs 101 and Rs151.