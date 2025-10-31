Jio Just Killed the Competition with AI Offer

Reliance Industries has once again made a strong move to compete with Airtel for its AI (artificial intelligence) offer. Airtel, earlier this year, partnered with Perplexity to offer Perplexity Pro subscription to its users for 12 months. The market anticipated that Jio will now offer something in partnership with OpenAI. However, that's not what happened. Reliance Intelligence Limited partnered with Google to offer free access to Gemini 2.5 Pro subscription to eligible Jio users.









How Can Jio Users Get Gemini 2.5 Pro for Free?

The Gemini 2.5 Pro subscription can be accessed through the MyJio app by the eligible users. So who is eligible? Any Jio user who is currently aged between 18-25 and is on the unlimited 5G plan, is eligible for the offer right now. They can just go to the MyJio app and check if the banner of the app is available. If it is available, then you will be able to get the offer. Very soon, the offer will expand to more eligible Jio users.

The Gemini 2.5 Pro subscription costs Rs 1,950 per month. Here, the Jio offer is there for 18 months. This means a total value of Rs 35,100. The Gemini 2.5 Pro access comes with higher limits to generate stunning images and videos with their state-of-the-art Nano Banana and Veo 3.1 moddels, expanded access to Notebook LM for study and research, 2TB of cloud storage from Google, and more.

It is worth noting that OpenAI also recently announced that Indian customers can get the ChatGPT Go subscription worth Rs 399 per month absolutely free for a year starting November 4, 2025. Google and Perplexity have partnered with the telcos to get a deeper reach in the market, while OpenAI has gone solo to attract the Indian consumers.