what are jiotv premium prepaid packs

The JioTV Premium prepaid packs are something that can help you with your entertainment needs as well as validity. Jio owns the JioTV platform, and it comes with premium a subscription as well. There are two JioTV Premium plans that are available for the consumers as of now - the Rs 445 plan and the Rs 175 plan. These two plans are there for the consumers to enjoy not only validity, but also plenty of entertainment benefits. These benefits are there for consumers to enjoy through the JioTV app only. Let's take a look at their benefits in detail below.









JioTV Premium Plans Benefits

Reliance Jio Rs 445 Prepaid Plan - The Rs 445 plan from Reliance Jio comes with 28 days of service validity. The plan offers 2GB of daily data to the customers, and unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The service validity of this plan is short, but it offers plenty of benefits. Apart from this, users also get access to 5G data. Then, users get access to the content of following OTT (over-the-top) platforms through the JioTV Premium: SonyLIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, SunNXT, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, Hoichoi, FanCode, JioTV, and JioAICloud.

Reliance Jio Rs 175 Prepaid Plan - Reliance Jio's Rs 175 plan comes is a data only voucher. This means that there's no service validity offered with this plan. To recharge and use this plan, you must have an active base plan already from the company. The data voucher will bring you access to the JioTV Premium for 28 days along with 10GB of 4G data for 28 days as well. The OTT platforms access included with this plan are - Sony LIV, ZEE5, Liongate Play, Discovery+, Sun NXT, Kanchha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal and Hoichoi. Note that you can only see the OTT content throug the JioTV app.