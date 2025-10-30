Jio Broadband Market Share Widens Marginally in Sept 2025

Reliance Jio, India's largest telecom operator, has widened its market share marginally in September 2025. The broadband market share of the company which includes both wired + wireless service stood at 50.77%. This is higher than the market share of 50.66% in the last month. Jio owns more than 50% of the broadband market share, which is signficantly more than where the other telecom operators stand. Airtel's broadband market share stood at 31.18%, lower than the previous month's figure of 31.25%. Vodafone Idea's broadband market share shrinked from 12.88% to 12.83% month over month.









However, one positive for Vodafone Idea was that it was able to add new active users during the month. More details for that are mentioned in the link below.

Vodafone Idea's broadband market share is shriking every month and quarter that goes by. The telco really needs to pull up its socks and ensure that it doesn't continue for the months and years to come. Because that way, it would be very hard for the company to survive in an environment where the regulatory fees and norms are high and strict.

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited), the state-run telecom operator, saw its broadband market share going up from 3.47% to 3.49%. So basically, it was only Airtel and Vodafone Idea who saw their market share going down. All the telecom operators are focusing on growing their home as well as wireless business. Apart from the broadband market share, one of the key metrics for the telcos to measure their performance is the tracking of revenue market share or RMS. RMS helps in determining how much money the telcos are able to corner their way that's available in the market.