OnePlus 15 India Launch on November 13, 2025

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

OnePlus 15 will launch soon in India. It will come with the country's first Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, paired with LPDDR5X Ultra+ RAM in the 16GB variant.

Highlights

  • OnePlus 15, the next true flagship from OnePlus is soon going to launch in India.
  • The OnePlus 15 will launch on November 13, 2025.
  • OnePlus usually launched its new flagships around January of every year.

Follow Us

oneplus 15 india launch on november 13

OnePlus 15, the next true flagship from OnePlus is soon going to launch in India. The OnePlus 15 will launch on November 13, 2025, and this is something new from the company. OnePlus usually launched its new flagships around January of every year. This time around, the company has decided to launch the phone in India in November. This will be a global launch launch event, and start at 7 PM IST.




The OnePlus 15 has launched in China, so we know all of its specifications. Along with that, OnePlus has also confirmed the specifications for the Indian variant. As for the pricing, we need to wait till the launch day.

Read More - Moto G67 India launch on November 5, 2025

OnePlus 15 Specifications in India

OnePlus 15 will launch soon in India. It will come with the country's first Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, paired with LPDDR5X Ultra+ RAM in the 16GB variant. It will run on OxygenOS 16 out of the box, based on Android 16. There's an all new DetailMax Engine for mobile imaging, which replaces the Hasselblad partnership. For camera, users now get an ultra-clear 26MP mobile which combines data from multi-frame 12MP shots, with a single 50MP high-resolution frame. The clear burst now shoots at 10 frames per second, which is higher than OnePlus 13's 6 frames per second, resulting in a noticeable difference for when the subject is moving fast, for example - a car.

Read More - OPPO Announces Find X9 Series Privilege Pack for Rs 99

There's a Clear Night Engine for taking photos in the low light environment. The phone will be available in three variants - Infinite Black, Ultra Violet, and Sand Storm.

OnePlus 15 will be available for purchase in India, starting at 8 PM IST, November 13, 2025. The full list of specifications, pricing and availability will be disclosed by the company on November 13, 2025, at the company's global launch event.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

S Pal :

Yes I registered a complaint in the app and complained at twitter. Didn't work. Then I registered another complaint in…

Airtel, BSNL, Jio Gain Wireless Users in September 2025; Vodafone…

TheAndroidFreak :

I don't know what happened with your case, but in Maharashtra and Gujarat, 700Mhz coverage is superb on full band…

Airtel, BSNL, Jio Gain Wireless Users in September 2025; Vodafone…

rahul_yadav :

BSNL VoLTE is now pre activated. If you do not get it on BSNL 4G raise a complaint in the…

Airtel, BSNL, Jio Gain Wireless Users in September 2025; Vodafone…

Manish :

BSNL signal fluctuates very frequently. It seems strong signal suddenly drops off. Reg volte, it will be on only after…

Airtel, BSNL, Jio Gain Wireless Users in September 2025; Vodafone…

Shree :

Don't confuse Digital (e) Rupee and UPI, both are totally different. You can think digital rupee like physical rupee, not…

Reliance Jio Integrates Digital Rupee Payments, Pushing India’s CBDC Into…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments