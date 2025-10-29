OPPO Announces Find X9 Series Privilege Pack for Rs 99

OPPO India is soon going to launch the Find X9 series in the country. The handset series was launched in China first, and then also revelaed for the global market recently. Its India launch is also super close. Now, OPPO has announced a new Find X9 series Privilege pack for just Rs 99. The Find X9 series will be a camera heavy phone series, and it likely be available in the market before the end of November 2025. Let's take a look at what users will get with the Privilege pack of Rs 99.









OPPO Privilege Pack of Rs 99

OPPO Privilege pack has been announced for just Rs 99. It is meant for the Find X9 series. You can go and buy this from OPPO's website right now. The Find X9 will come with a Premium Gift Box if you have this coupon and then order the phone. Along with that, users will also get a free OPPO SUPERVOOC 80W power adapter (coupon). Another Rs 1000 off exchange coupon will be bundled for the users. Along with this, users will get a free battery protection plan for two years.

The Find X9 series hasn't been announced yet. It will launch soon in the country, and the launch date and timeline is still under wraps. We are waiting for another exciting announcement from OnePlus later today in India regarding the OnePlus 15 series. OPPO privilege pack is available on the website.

OPPO's Find X9 series will also feature the ColorOS 16, which was revealed recently by the company. The ColorOS 16 is based on Android 16, and will ensure that customers get a super smooth experience with the phone. The OPPO Privilege Pack of Rs 99 is something that is applicable for both the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro.