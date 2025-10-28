oneplus 15 india launch could happen soon

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 15 in China. We have already listed its full specifications and price in an article on Monday, and you can check it out through the link below. The OnePlus 15 could now launch soon in India. Here's why we think so. OnePlus India has said that it has a special announcement for the OnePlus 15 scheduled for October 29, 2025. This is something OnePlus would not have done if it would not be launching the device soon.









Also, in one of the commuications, OnePlus said that the OnePlus 15 will be the first phone in India to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite 5 chip. This clearly means that the phone is launching in the near future. Usually, OnePlus has launched its flagships in India in the early part of the year. OnePlus 11, OnePlus 12, OnePlus 13, all were launched during January of their respective year of launches.

However, we clearly know that the Vivo X300 series which is likely to launch in India in December will feature the same chip as OnePlus 15. But, since OnePlus is saying that the OnePlus 15 will be the first device to feature this chip in India, it has to launch earlier than the X300 series, meaning the launch could be somewhere in late November or early December of 2025.

OnePlus 15 ditches the Hasselblad camera system and will use OPPO's imaging system. The phone will run on OxygenOS 16 out of the box, and will be the best phone from the company in terms of performance and camera, as per the specifications on paper. OnePlus 15 retains the new design language that OnePlus has adopted for the premium phones with the launch of OnePlus 13s (OnePlus 13T in India). Stay tuned to TelecomTalk for more updates and details on the phone in the future.