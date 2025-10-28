OnePlus 15 India Launch Could Happen Soon

Reported by Tanuja K 0

OnePlus 15 ditches the Hasselblad camera system and will use OPPO's imaging system. The phone will run on OxygenOS 16 out of the box, and will be the best phone from the company in terms of performance and camera, as per the specifications on paper.

Highlights

  • OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 15 in China.
  • We have already listed its full specifications and price in an article on Monday.
  • The OnePlus 15 could now launch soon in India.

Follow Us

oneplus 15 india launch could happen soon

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus 15 in China. We have already listed its full specifications and price in an article on Monday, and you can check it out through the link below. The OnePlus 15 could now launch soon in India. Here's why we think so. OnePlus India has said that it has a special announcement for the OnePlus 15 scheduled for October 29, 2025. This is something OnePlus would not have done if it would not be launching the device soon.




Read More - OnePlus 15 Launched: Price and Specs

Also, in one of the commuications, OnePlus said that the OnePlus 15 will be the first phone in India to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite 5 chip. This clearly means that the phone is launching in the near future. Usually, OnePlus has launched its flagships in India in the early part of the year. OnePlus 11, OnePlus 12, OnePlus 13, all were launched during January of their respective year of launches.

However, we clearly know that the Vivo X300 series which is likely to launch in India in December will feature the same chip as OnePlus 15. But, since OnePlus is saying that the OnePlus 15 will be the first device to feature this chip in India, it has to launch earlier than the X300 series, meaning the launch could be somewhere in late November or early December of 2025.

Read More - Lava Shark 2 Launched in India: Price and Specifications

OnePlus 15 ditches the Hasselblad camera system and will use OPPO's imaging system. The phone will run on OxygenOS 16 out of the box, and will be the best phone from the company in terms of performance and camera, as per the specifications on paper. OnePlus 15 retains the new design language that OnePlus  has adopted for the premium phones with the launch of OnePlus 13s (OnePlus 13T in India). Stay tuned to TelecomTalk for more updates and details on the phone in the future.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

I have recharged with 349 this month, but no sign of 5G yet anywhere in city where I stay.

Vodafone Idea the Only Telco to Lose Users in September…

TheAndroidFreak :

Vi will have 200-250 million paying customers which are at 80-90 million currently with 300-400 ARPU by 2028. It's enough…

Airtel, BSNL, Jio Gain Wireless Users in September 2025; Vodafone…

Faraz :

ARPU increase only means something when customers also increase as overall revenue increase. If customer is decreasing, ARPU increase can…

Airtel, BSNL, Jio Gain Wireless Users in September 2025; Vodafone…

TheAndroidFreak :

Realme GT 8 Pro has better camera setup and iQOO 15 has better display as well and it will perform…

OnePlus 15 Launched: Price and Specs

TheAndroidFreak :

Indian pricing should be aggresive at 60K for 12+256 and 70K for 16+1TB variant. Above that, it makes no sense…

OnePlus 15 Launched: Price and Specs

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments