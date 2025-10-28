Vodafone Idea Comeback in the Books or Not

Vodafone Idea (Vi) recently got a major relief from the supreme court. The supreme court (SC) recently ruled that the government can re-examine the total (adjusted gross revenue) dues that Vi owes to the center. This seems like a major breakthroug, one which analysts believe is a net positive for the company. Emkay Capital, in fact, mentioned the move from the supreme court a "lifeline for Vodafone Idea". Different analysts have different viewpoints, some see this as a major help, some see it as a minor difference maker. Regardless, the sentiment amongst the analsyts is positive only, and this begs the question, is this an opportunity for Vodafone Idea to make a comeback?









Read More - Vodafone Idea the Only Telco to Lose Users in September 2025

Well, this would depend totally on the government and how it wants to use this ruling from the supreme court to help Vi. The government can potentially pave a way for the telco to get long-term relief. While the teloc's shares shot up on Monday following the development, it has since fallen down quite signicantly yet again.

The government owns a major stake in Vi. It owns it because the telco's presence in the market is very important to maintain the balance of competition. While Vi is very much behind the private telcos, the compan is trying to catch up. This decision from the center and following any help from the government may improve investor sentiment, which could result in the company being able to raise fresh funds. Vi's board had approved fundraising via debt, however, that hasn't been possible till now.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Relief: SC Says Govt Can Reconsider AGR Dues Demand

The telco is losing customers every quarter that goes by, and that's not a good thing. Vi's comeback is crucial for the sector and the 20 crore customers that the telco has.