Vodafone Idea Comeback in the Books or Not

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The government owns a major stake in Vi. It owns it because the telco's presence in the market is very important to maintain the balance of competition. While Vi is very much behind the private telcos, the compan is trying to catch up.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi) recently got a major relief from the supreme court.
  • The supreme court (SC) recently ruled that the government can re-examine the total (adjusted gross revenue) dues that Vi owes to the center.
  • This seems like a major breakthroug, one which analysts believe is a net positive for the company.

Follow Us

vodafone idea comeback in the books

Vodafone Idea (Vi) recently got a major relief from the supreme court. The supreme court (SC) recently ruled that the government can re-examine the total (adjusted gross revenue) dues that Vi owes to the center. This seems like a major breakthroug, one which analysts believe is a net positive for the company. Emkay Capital, in fact, mentioned the move from the supreme court a "lifeline for Vodafone Idea". Different analysts have different viewpoints, some see this as a major help, some see it as a minor difference maker. Regardless, the sentiment amongst the analsyts is positive only, and this begs the question, is this an opportunity for Vodafone Idea to make a comeback?




Read More - Vodafone Idea the Only Telco to Lose Users in September 2025

Well, this would depend totally on the government and how it wants to use this ruling from the supreme court to help Vi. The government can potentially pave a way for the telco to get long-term relief. While the teloc's shares shot up on Monday following the development, it has since fallen down quite signicantly yet again.

The government owns a major stake in Vi. It owns it because the telco's presence in the market is very important to maintain the balance of competition. While Vi is very much behind the private telcos, the compan is trying to catch up. This decision from the center and following any help from the government may improve investor sentiment, which could result in the company being able to raise fresh funds. Vi's board had approved fundraising via debt, however, that hasn't been possible till now.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Relief: SC Says Govt Can Reconsider AGR Dues Demand

The telco is losing customers every quarter that goes by, and that's not a good thing. Vi's comeback is crucial for the sector and the 20 crore customers that the telco has.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

I have recharged with 349 this month, but no sign of 5G yet anywhere in city where I stay.

Vodafone Idea the Only Telco to Lose Users in September…

TheAndroidFreak :

Vi will have 200-250 million paying customers which are at 80-90 million currently with 300-400 ARPU by 2028. It's enough…

Airtel, BSNL, Jio Gain Wireless Users in September 2025; Vodafone…

Faraz :

ARPU increase only means something when customers also increase as overall revenue increase. If customer is decreasing, ARPU increase can…

Airtel, BSNL, Jio Gain Wireless Users in September 2025; Vodafone…

TheAndroidFreak :

Realme GT 8 Pro has better camera setup and iQOO 15 has better display as well and it will perform…

OnePlus 15 Launched: Price and Specs

TheAndroidFreak :

Indian pricing should be aggresive at 60K for 12+256 and 70K for 16+1TB variant. Above that, it makes no sense…

OnePlus 15 Launched: Price and Specs

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments