Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Multiple Phones Bag BIS Certification

Samsung is soon going to launch the new Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8 series in India and the global market. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 will be the successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. It is expected to come with upgraded hardware, and an even more enhanced software experience with One UI. Ahead of the launch, the devices have been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) platform. Three new phones have been spotted on BIS from Samsung, and all of them were listed on the first week of June 2026.

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Samsung devices bearing the model numbers SM-A857B / SM-F776B, SM-D642B / SM-F971B, and SM-D647B / SM-F976B have been certified in India. These models are believed to be the Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. These certifications suggset that the launch will happen in the near future in India. BIS listings do not show any hardware specifications or anything. However, whenever a phone is listed on BIS, it usually means one thing, that it is going to launch very soon in India.

This will be a premium phone series from Samsung in India. Last time, with the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung made the design thinner, and worked on reducing the visible crease on the hinge. It will be interesting to see what’s in store for the users this time.