Realme India has finally launched its new affordable premium phone, the Realme P4R. This adds another strong competitor to the under Rs. 25,000 category. The recently revealed phones offer a wide range of specs, including an 8,000mAh battery and a 144Hz refresh rate display. On the other hand, the Galaxy M56 5G is another strong contender in this price range.

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Key Highlights Realme has launched the new P4R in India with a starting price of Rs 18,999.

The Realme P4R offers a large 8,000mAh battery and a 144Hz refresh rate display.

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G remains a strong competitor in the sub-Rs 25,000 smartphone segment.

The Galaxy M56 5G is priced at Rs 23,499 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Both smartphones target users looking for premium features at an affordable price point.

The comparison evaluates battery, performance, display, cameras, software experience, and overall value.

Released in April 2026, the Korean giant’s midrange phone offers notable specs. These include an AMOLED panel with Gorilla Victus+ protection and a dedicated cooler chamber.

Also Read: Realme 16x 5G India Launch Near

Realme P4R VS Samsung Galaxy M56 5G – Specification and Features Comparison

Samsung’s M series is among the safest options for users looking for a good UI, great cameras, and promising battery life. However, the Realme P4R promises to be efficient as well as powerful; let’s take a deep dive to see which phone is the best for you.

Display

The recently launched Realme P4R comes with a 6.8-inch LCD HD+ resolution display. The panel offers 1200 nits of peak brightness with a 144Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, Samsung offers a 6.74-inch FHD+ panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and can get brighter up to 1200 nits.

Camera Department

Moving to the camera side, the Realme P4R offers a decent upgrade compared to its predecessor models. The phone offers a 50MP main camera with a larger aperture of 1.8, and on the front, we get an 8MP selfie shooter housed inside the punch-hole design.

On the other the Samsung Galaxy M56 5G offers a pretty solid trio camera setup with a 50MP sensor coupled with an 8MP Ultra-wide and a 2MP Macro sensor. The phone also offers 4k video recording at 30FPS.

Battery

Moving on to the battery department, the Realme P4 5G’s main USP is its battery, where the Chinese maker has marketed ita s a the among the biggest batteries in the segment. The phone offers an 8,000mAh battery, promising fuel for 3 days, and also the phone can be charged with 45W fast wired charging as well.

Realme India also promises the long-term reliability of the phone, where the phone can stay up for a complete 3 days, the phones’ engineered to keep its battery health and will drop to only 80% after a whopping 7 years or with up to 1600 charging cycles.

The Samsung Galaxy M56 5G comes with a slightly smaller camera with 500mAh in capacity, which is paired with 45W faster wired charging (please do note that the 45W charger is sold separately). The Korean giant’s phone offers a day-long battery juice for users.

Also Read: Realme 16x 5G India Launch Near

Chipset

Realme P4R is powered by MediaTek chipset, the Dimensity 6300 processor, which is a 6nm processed entry-level 5G chipset, so yes, Realme P4R is 5G compatible.

Talking about the performance and benchmarks, the processor yields a score of 520,000 and 633,000, perhaps promising a good performance for gaming as well as gaming usage.

The chipset offers an Octa-core setup with 2x Arm Cortex-A76 performance cores (up to 2.4GHz) and 6x Arm Cortex-A55 efficiency cores (up to 2.0GHz), and on the graphics side, we get an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 chip.

Samsung Galaxy M56 5G is powered by its in-house built chipset, the Exynos 1480 SoC. The chipset is produced under the 4nm process, where the chipset offers an Octa-core setup with 4x Performance cores (Cortex-A78 @ 2.75 GHz) and 4x Efficiency cores (Cortex-A55 @ 2.0 GHz).

On the graphics side, we get the AMD Xclipse 530 (RDNA-based) chipset, offering pretty good graphics output. Talking about the AnTuTu Scores, the chipset managed to score over 1,050,000, easily outpacing many competitors.

Also Read: Samsung Officially Brings Refurbished Phones with Warranty to India

Design

Realme P4R phones come with a slightly different design camera, where we can see the rear camera housed on the top right, and offer three color options.

Realme has built the phone with ArmorShell construction and boasts to offer MIL-STD-810H shock-resistance and an IP65 rating for dust and water splash resistance. The phone comes with side-moutned finger print sensor embedded above the power lock button. Phone offers a combination of a reliable camera with a bigger battery housed inside a 8.8 body.

Samsung Galaxy M56 comes with a sleeker design with a 7.2mm sleek body, and users can enjoy the in-display fingerprint sensor, thanks to its AMOLED panel. The phone does not offer any official IP rating on the spec sheet.

Pricing

The newly launched Relame P4 5G offers three RAM and memory configurations, where the starting price is just 18,999 as an introductory price with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The mid variant gives 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage, selling for Rs. 20,999, and the top variant offers additional storage of 256GB, selling for 22,999.

On the other hand, the Galaxy M56 5G phone is right now selling for a slightly higher tag of Rs. 23,499 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Leak: Adopts Premium S26 Design

Realme P4R VS Samsung Galaxy M56 5G – Final Verdict – Which One Should You Buy?

Both phones are pretty solid for the price, Realme takes an edge with the pricing but Sasmung takes and edge when it comes to offers pretty solid and reliable specs epecially the AMOLED panel, Good cameras and also on the UI side Samsung takes an edge where samsunghas promises over 6 years of OS and security update whereas the Realme P4R will be get max 3 years of OS upgrade with 4 years of security path ch update.

Both phones get AI-related features works towards making day-to-day tasks easy, helping in camera and battery efficiency too. However, the AI process does need a lot of RAM consumption, so it’s recommended to go with a higher RAM variant.

For Samsung, the base variant itself offers 8GB of RAM, which is a pretty solid number for using AI features.

So, if we give our final verdict, if you are considering going with a higher RAM variant, the Realme P4R comes for a price of Rs. 20,999, whereas for the Samsung Galaxy M56, you can buy it slightly higher at Rs. 23,499.

So is it worth adding a few extra bucks? Certainly YES! Samsung takes the edge with its AMOLED panel, offering the best display outside, a solid trio-housed camera, and keeping the RAM minimum 8GB in combination with the Exynos 1480, which gives more space for AI tasks, multi-tasking, and battery efficiency.

If you are running tight on budget, the Realme P4 phone should be the right choice for users who need a phone for light use, casual gaming, and a promising long battery life.