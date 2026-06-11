Airtel Rs 999 Home Broadband Plan has Apple TV+ and Netflix Both

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, has a Rs 999 home broadband plan for consumers. This plan comes with Apple TV+ and Netflix both. Moreover, there are other benefits. This makes it one of the best broadband plans in the country at this price range. Jio, however, isn’t short here. Reliance Jio also offers several OTT (0ver-the-top) benefits, in fact, more than what Airtel offers both with the fiber and the AirFiber plans. However, we are not goin to talk about the Jio plans here. We will keep our focus on the Rs 999 home broadband plan from Bharti Airtel. Let’s take a look.

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Key Highlights Bharti Airtel offers a ₹999 Home Broadband plan for both Fiber and AirFiber customers.

The plan includes 100 Mbps upload and download speeds for Fiber users.

OTT benefits include Netflix, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, ZEE5, Airtel Xstream Play, Google One, and Adobe Express Premium.

Fiber users receive 3.3TB of monthly data, while AirFiber users get 1TB of monthly data.

Airtel recommends Fiber over AirFiber wherever available due to better reliability and higher data allowance.

Bharti Airtel Rs 999 Home Broadband Plan Details

Bharti Airtel offers the Rs 999 plan to both AirFiber and Fiber customers. If you are interested in this plan, you can get it from the website of Airtel, or alternatively from the mobile app.

The Rs 999 plan offers 100 Mbps of uplaod and download speed for fiber users. For AirFiber users, the upload speeds could be slightly lower at times. In th data department, the fiber users get 3.3TB of monthly data, whereas the AirFiber users get only 1TB. This is something we will talk about later in the article. The total OTT benefits bundled with this Airtel plan are as follows: Adobe Express Premium worth Rs 4,000 for one year, Netflix, Google One subscription, Apple TV+ subscription, JioHotstar subscription, Airtel Xstream Play, and ZEE5 Premium access along with Amazon Prime subscription.

These are plenty of OTT benefits and cover almost every major platform available in the country. Now, coming to the fiber and AirFiber comparison. Our recommendation would be to go for fiber if it is available in your area. In fact, it is not just our recommendation, even Bharti Airtel suggests this to the customers.

Fiber is just more reliable and brings more data for the users. Airtel has seen tremendous growth in the AirFiber business because the consumers who don’t have fiber will not get any other alternative for their area. To get the Rs 999 plan, users can get in touch with the customer care service of the telecom operator.

Bharti Airtel is the second-largest broadband player in the market. The first is of course Jio. Airtel is also testing 5G SA right now and thus it could mean that its AirFiber services with more reliable output could reach other parts of the country in the near future.

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