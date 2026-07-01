Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Lenovo, a tech giant, has launched a new tablet in India. This new tablet is the Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 packs a MediaTek chipset. There is a large battery as well. There are several accessories which are compatible with the tablet, and they are Lenovo Tab Pen Plus and Lenovo Sleeve Suite. This is a premium segment tablet and is now available on the official website of Lenovo India along with e-commerce platforms and retail channels.

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Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 Price in India

Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 has launched in India for Rs 35,999 for the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant. There is one more variant with 256GB of internal storage, and that will come for Rs 38,999.

Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 Specifications in India

The Lenovo Tab Plus Gen comes with a 12.1-inch 2.5K IGZO LCD panel with support for 120Hz refresh rate. There are two OS upgrades promised for the tablet and it will run on Android 16 out of the box. This means that the last update on the tablet will be Android 18. There is support for a peak brightness of 800nits.

The Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC coupled with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. The storage can be expanded up by up 2TB of internal storage using a microSD card. It includes a 360-degree rotating kickstand.

There is a 13MP camera on the tablet with autofocus and it will be at the back, for selfies, there’s an 8MP front facing camera. The tablet has an JBL engineered nine-speaker system tuned with Dolby Atmos.