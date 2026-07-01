Airtel is Considering this South Indian City for Second Headquarter

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator, is considering a new headquarter in the country. This will not be the primary base for the telco, but the second headquarter. The telco’s headquarter is currently in Delhi-NCR. But the telecom giant is now looking at a prominent South Indian city as its second base. The city we are talking about is not Bangalore or Chennai, but Hyderabad. This was recently confirmed by the group’s chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal. Along with this, Mittal has assured the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy that Airtel will be looking to expand data center capacity and fiber network in the region.

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This will bring fresh employment for the city and state along with modern infrastructure. Reddy has also requested Mittal to appoint an executive who will be in coordination with the Telangana government for expanding Airtel’s footprint in the region. Airtel is expanding the reach of its data centers in the country. The telco is betting on enterprise clients needing data center capacity and the chief minister of Telangana wants that this development should come to Hyderabad.

Airtel has been playing strategic moves to gain more owernship over its subsidiaries. This will enable the telco and its management to have seamless decision making and control over all the entities. In a recent development, Airtel completed a share swap deal with ICIL, one of its promoter entities, wherein ICIL gave Airtel more owernship of Airtel Africa against the preferential shares of Bharti Airtel. Likewise, the company is trying to gain more control over all its subsidiaries. Airtel seels Airtel Africa becoming a prominent cash generator in the next few years. Thus, the telco wants to ensure that it has more control over it and could enjoy the benefits that it brings over the long-run. For more such details, stay tuned to TelecomTalk.