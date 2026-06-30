Vodafone Idea Brings New Rs 2475 Plan with Six Months Validity

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has brought a new prepaid plan for the consumers. This plan is to attract new customers and retain the old ones. The telco has brought a new Rs 2475 prepaid plan. This plan is for people who want to consume data heavily. It comes with unlimited data. Further, there is six months of service validity for the users. This plan will help the telco in boosting its average revenue per user (ARPU) figure. It is slightly expensive, but it does give the value to the users. There is, of course a commercial usage policy applicable on the prepaid plan and data usage. Let’s take a look at the plan and its details below.

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Vodafone Idea Rs 2475 Prepaid Plan Details

Vodafone Idea Rs 2475 prepaid plan comes with 180 days of service validity. The plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and unlimited data as well. There is unlimited data, but it is capped at 300GB for 28 days. This is commercial limit that Vodafone Idea has implemented on its unlimited data services. It is applicable for both 4G and 5G.

The daily average cost of using this plan is 13.75. It comes with 5G data, but it will only work in areas where Vi has deployed 5G. Vi’s 5G coverage is smaller than its competitors. However, that coverage is slowly growing. Vi has launched this plan for entire India. However, if you can’t see it in certain circles, please let us and others know in the comments section of this website. This is six months of service validity with unlimited data. It is meant for people who are into heavy mobile data consumption and are moving around a lot.