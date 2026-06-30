Qualcomm Summit 2026 Date Announced: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 to be Unveiled

Qualcomm, a global semiconductor and tech giant, has announced the Qualcomm Summit 2026. The date has been confirmed as September 22, 2026. The company will announce some of its flagship chips for the year on that day. We expect to see the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 being announced during that time and there are likely going to be two chips in this series – Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro. These chips are going to be powering the upcoming flagship phone series such as OnePlus 16, iQOO 16, Samsung Galaxy S27 series, and more.

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Qualcomm Summit 2026: Where Will it Take Place?

Qualcomm Summit 2026 will take place between September 22 to September 24, 2026. It will be held at Maui, Hawaii. It is the most grand launch event from Qualcomm globally every year.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series is believed to be made using TSMC’s 2nm process. The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro is said to carry the model number SM8975 meanwhile the standard Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 is said to carry the model number SM8950. Both the chips are tipped to come with Qualcomm’s new 2 + 3 + 3 Oryon CPU architecture. The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro could feature an Adreno 850 GPU and support both LPDDR6 and LPDDR5x RAM.

The standard Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 is believed to come with Andreno 845 GPU. It will support LPDDR5x RAM. However, you can count on both the new chips to come with signficant gains over the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 which powers many of the flagships launched in late 2025 and 2026. Just after the event at Hawaii, we expect that many smartphone brands will be in a rush to launch the first smartphone with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 processors. We expect brands such as OnePlus and iQOO taking the lead here. Even the Xiaomi 17 is in contention here and could feature the new chip from Qualcomm before anyone else.