iQOO is Bringing this New Phone to India Under Rs 40000

iQOO, the sub-brand of Vivo, is all set to launch a new phone for the Indian market. We are talking about the iQOO Z11 5G. The phone has not only been teased, but also confirmed to launch in the country on August 20, 2026. Apart from this, the brand has confirmed many details around the device. This Z series phone from iQOO could be the only phone from the brand in the coming months for India. In fact, market reports suggest that this will be last launch from iQOO for India in 2026. There may be no iQOO 16 launch in India. However, the brand has not commented anything officially about this.

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iQOO Z11 India Price Tipped

Ahead of the iQOO Z11 5G launch, the phone’s price has been tipped online. The iQOO Z11 is expected to be priced under Rs 40,000 in the country. It could compete with the likes of Vivo S2, Redmi Turbo 5, and more. Vivo S2 5G just launched in India, and it also has similar design as the iQOO Z11 tipped for the market. The iQOO Z11 is confirmed to feature a curved edge display and it will be eqipped with an AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution. The display will come with support for 144Hz refresh rate and 5000nits of peak brightness.

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The iQOO Z11 is expected to come with support for features such as eye protection mode, anti-fatigue brightness adjustment, and more. Further, of course, there will be AI (artificial intelligence) features on the phone as well. The iQOO Z11 is tipped to pack a 7050mAh battery in India, meanwhile the Chinese variant has a larger 9020mAh battery. The iQOO Z11 will launch in India on August 20, which means the launch is just a week from here. Stay tuned to TelecomTalk to get more details around the tech developments in the country.