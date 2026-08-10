Vodafone Idea Q1 FY27: Loss Narrows, ARPU Up and More

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has just released the Q1 FY27 results. The telecom operator has reduced the amount of loss it was usually reporting every quarter. In Q4 FY26, there was a net profit reported by the telco, but that was just in the books. It did not reflect the amount of cash the business generated, and was able to retain. The real effect of improving business can be seen in the numbers shared by the telco in Q1 FY27. Here is what you need to know.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Vodafone Idea Q1 FY27: Results Highlights

Vodafone Idea reported a net loss of Rs 3,754 crore. This is much lower than Rs 6,000 – Rs 7,000 crore that the telco used to report on average. The revenue from operations remained steady, and there was no major jump here. However, there was a marginal improvement in the cash Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation). The EBITDA percentage remained the same as 43.1% from the previous quarter, however, the amount went up from Rs 4,889 crore to Rs 5,034 crore. Vi’s ARPU (average revenue per user) also went up from Rs 190 in the previous quarter to Rs 195 at the end of Q1 FY27.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

Vodafone Idea said that its capex (capital expenditure) during the quarter stood at Rs 1,930 crore. The bank debt as on June 30, 2026, stood at Rs 211 crore. The telco has been consciously reducing bank debt. This is because it is looking to raise fresh debt from the banks to fuel its capex plans of Rs 45,000 crore for the next three years. Vi said that its cash and bank balance stood at Rs 6,558 crore aided by the receipt of part proceeds from warrant issuance this quarter.