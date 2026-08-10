Vivo X300 FE 5G Price in India Increased

The price of Vivo X300 FE 5G has gone up in India. This is in line with what is happening in the market anyways. The devices are getting expensive because of the dRAM shortage and component costs going up globally. Vivo X300 FE 5G was launched recently by the brand in India. It is a phone with the most distinct design in the X300 series. The Vivo X300 FE is available in India in two memory variants – 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, and 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The RAM is the same in both the varaints. The X300 FE features a ZEISS tuned camera system along with a design which is very similar to that of the iPhone Air. Let us take a look at the price increase that the phone has received.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Vivo X300 FE 5G Price in India after the Hike

Vivo X300 FE 5G was earlier available for Rs 86,999 and Rs 96,999 for the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants. Now, the devices have received a price hike of Rs 3,000, respectively. The hike is the same across both the variants. The base variant is now priced at Rs 89,999 and the superior variant is priced at Rs 99,999.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

The Vivo X300 FE 5G has a compact 6.3-inch display with LPTO panel and 1.5K resolution support. There is, of course, 120Hz refresh rate support on the display. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC. There is a 6500mAh battery inside with support for 90W wired fast-charging. Vivo packs the charging brick inside the box. There is further support for 40W wireless charging. The device features a 50MP primary sensor with OIS at the rear paired with a 50MP Sony IMX882 3x periscope telephoto sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the offers.