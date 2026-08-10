OnePlus 13s 5G a Top Choice Even in 2026

We do not expect to see the OnePlus 15s launching in India. This would be the rebranded OnePlus 15T. Regardless, the OnePlus 15s stands as a top choice. This is a powerful phone, and very compact in size. It has a premium build and dual-set of cameras with flash. The battery size is also good enough to power a compact phone. The device launched in 2025 in India, and while has been overlooked in many areas, its current price reflects that it is a good deal for the users. Let us check out the price and specifications of the OnePlus 13s 5G in India.

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OnePlus 13s 5G Price in India

OnePlus 13s 5G is available in India right now for just Rs 51,999. This is the for the base 12GB + 256GB variant. There is also a 12GB + 512GB for Rs 56,999. The phone is available in two colours – Green Silk and Black Velvet. There are some bank offers available as well on Amazon. Further, you can exchange your old device against this new one depending on the location you live in. The deal is currently live on Amazon India. OnePlus 13s can also be bought on the official website of OnePlus India. If you are looking to purchase a compact phone which is powerful and has flagship qualities, OnePlus 13s will be a top choice.

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OnePlus 13s 5G Specifications in India

OnePlus 13s 5G has a 6.3-inch ProXDR display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. It runs on Android 15 based OxygenOS 15 out of the box. The device comes with support for AI Plus Mind. There is a 5850mAh battery on the phone with support for 80W SUPERVOOC fast-charging. For selfies, there is a 32MP sensor at the front with Auto Focus and a dual 50MP camera setup with studio-grade detail capturing capabilities. It also packs the G1 Wi-Fi chip from OnePlus and support for 5.5G connectivity.