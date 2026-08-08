Airtel Insider Adds Pocket FM Premium Subscription: Check Eligibility and Other Benefits

Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel has added the Pocket FM Premium Subscription to Airtel Insider, a rewards program that offers curated benefits exclusively to Airtel subscribers at regular intervals. To be eligible for the Airtel Insider program, subscribers must have an active subscription for prepaid, postpaid, Wi-Fi, or DTH services during the program period.

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Airtel Insider Adds Pocket FM Premium Subscription

With the addition of the Pocket FM Premium Subscription, the Airtel Insider program now includes the Pocket FM Premium Offer, LinkedIn Premium Offer, MMT Advantage Plus, and EazyDiner Prime.

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1. Pocket FM Premium Offer

Eligible Airtel subscribers will receive a 3-month Pocket FM Premium Subscription. The offer redemption period is valid only from August 3, 2026 to November 3, 2026 and must be claimed within this period. After this period, the offer will no longer be available for redemption.

2. LinkedIn Premium Offer

Eligible subscribers will receive a 3-month LinkedIn Premium Career subscription worth Rs 2,997. The offer redemption period is valid only from June 23, 2026 to August 23, 2026.

Eligibility: Active Airtel subscribers with an active subscription for prepaid, postpaid, Wi-Fi, or DTH services during the offer redemption period.

3. MMT Advantage Plus

Eligible subscribers will receive MMT Advantage Plus for 12 months, which includes:

  • Complimentary MMTBLACK GOLD membership, or an upgrade to MMTBLACK PLATINUM for existing GOLD members, for 12 months
  • Up to 35 percent discount on domestic hotel bookings per quarter
  • Up to 35 percent discount on international hotel bookings per quarter

Eligibility: This offer is available to eligible Airtel subscribers who are active on Wi-Fi services.

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4. EazyDiner Prime

Eligible subscribers will receive a complimentary 2-month EazyDiner Prime subscription worth Rs 850. The offer redemption period is valid only from June 23, 2026 to September 23, 2026 and must be claimed within this period.

Airtel Insider Eligibility and Redemption Period

Eligible subscribers can view and redeem Airtel Insider offers through the Airtel App. According to the terms and conditions, offers must be redeemed within the redemption period specified for each offer. After the redemption period ends, the offer will no longer be available.

Also in the Airtel Insider 2026 Series:

Airtel Enhancing Customer Value by Packing More into Existing Plans?

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