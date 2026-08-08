Airtel Insider Adds Pocket FM Premium Subscription: Check Eligibility and Other Benefits

Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel has added the Pocket FM Premium Subscription to Airtel Insider, a rewards program that offers curated benefits exclusively to Airtel subscribers at regular intervals. To be eligible for the Airtel Insider program, subscribers must have an active subscription for prepaid, postpaid, Wi-Fi, or DTH services during the program period.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Airtel Insider Adds Pocket FM Premium Subscription

With the addition of the Pocket FM Premium Subscription, the Airtel Insider program now includes the Pocket FM Premium Offer, LinkedIn Premium Offer, MMT Advantage Plus, and EazyDiner Prime.

1. Pocket FM Premium Offer

Eligible Airtel subscribers will receive a 3-month Pocket FM Premium Subscription. The offer redemption period is valid only from August 3, 2026 to November 3, 2026 and must be claimed within this period. After this period, the offer will no longer be available for redemption.

2. LinkedIn Premium Offer

Eligible subscribers will receive a 3-month LinkedIn Premium Career subscription worth Rs 2,997. The offer redemption period is valid only from June 23, 2026 to August 23, 2026.

Eligibility: Active Airtel subscribers with an active subscription for prepaid, postpaid, Wi-Fi, or DTH services during the offer redemption period.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

3. MMT Advantage Plus

Eligible subscribers will receive MMT Advantage Plus for 12 months, which includes: