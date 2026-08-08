Airtel Insider Adds Pocket FM Premium Subscription: Check Eligibility and Other Benefits

Highlights
- Airtel has added a 3-month Pocket FM Premium subscription to its Airtel Insider rewards program.
- The Pocket FM offer is available for redemption from 3 August to 3 November 2026.
- Airtel Insider offers can be viewed and redeemed through the Airtel App.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
Indian telecom operator Bharti Airtel has added the Pocket FM Premium Subscription to Airtel Insider, a rewards program that offers curated benefits exclusively to Airtel subscribers at regular intervals. To be eligible for the Airtel Insider program, subscribers must have an active subscription for prepaid, postpaid, Wi-Fi, or DTH services during the program period.
Airtel Insider Adds Pocket FM Premium Subscription
With the addition of the Pocket FM Premium Subscription, the Airtel Insider program now includes the Pocket FM Premium Offer, LinkedIn Premium Offer, MMT Advantage Plus, and EazyDiner Prime.
1. Pocket FM Premium Offer
Eligible Airtel subscribers will receive a 3-month Pocket FM Premium Subscription. The offer redemption period is valid only from August 3, 2026 to November 3, 2026 and must be claimed within this period. After this period, the offer will no longer be available for redemption.
2. LinkedIn Premium Offer
Eligible subscribers will receive a 3-month LinkedIn Premium Career subscription worth Rs 2,997. The offer redemption period is valid only from June 23, 2026 to August 23, 2026.
Eligibility: Active Airtel subscribers with an active subscription for prepaid, postpaid, Wi-Fi, or DTH services during the offer redemption period.
3. MMT Advantage Plus
Eligible subscribers will receive MMT Advantage Plus for 12 months, which includes:
- Complimentary MMTBLACK GOLD membership, or an upgrade to MMTBLACK PLATINUM for existing GOLD members, for 12 months
- Up to 35 percent discount on domestic hotel bookings per quarter
- Up to 35 percent discount on international hotel bookings per quarter