Airtel Enhancing Customer Value by Packing More into Existing Plans?

Bharti Airtel is adding more value to its prepaid and postpaid mobile plans by bundling additional services into its existing offerings. Simply put, Airtel is packing more services as Rewards into its prepaid and postpaid plans, as there is little left to add beyond unlimited voice calling, data, and SMS benefits. To attract new customers and retain existing ones, Airtel is offering rewards such as content streaming subscriptions, AI-powered design platforms, music services, Hello Tunes, and previously even Perplexity Pro (now discontinued).

  • Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source
  • Source of Google
  • Source of Google

Monetisation Saturation: Telcos Have Reached a Saturation Point with Limited Monetisation Prospects?

Related Coverage
jio rs 448 vs airtel rs 469 Jio Rs 448 vs Airtel Rs 469 Prepaid Plan: Both Offer 84 Days Validity Bharti Airtel Expands Mobile Network Coverage Along Amarnath Yatra Routes Bharti Airtel Expands Mobile Network Coverage Along Amarnath Yatra Routes airtel money starts commercial operations Airtel Money Starts Commercial Operations

Airtel: India’s Mobile Pricing Structure Needs to Change

On the question of ARPU and the possibility of meaningful tariff hikes in the foreseeable future, Gopal Vittal, Executive Vice Chairman of Bharti Airtel Limited, said during the fourth-quarter earnings webinar for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, held on May 14, that India’s pricing architecture is broken. Vittal further observed that the current pricing model results in higher-income consumers paying less than they should for unlimited services, while lower-income users already pay close to what they can reasonably afford.

“Fundamentally, my belief is that the price architecture in this country is broken. You contrast Indian pricing with African pricing. For every GB that is consumed, there is a little bit of revenue that you get. Here, fundamentally at about Rs 340 to Rs 350, you are capped out because you are running unlimited data plans. Now, nowhere in the world do you see this capping out at unlimited data at these levels. If you look at markets in the US, for example, these kind of plans begin at $60 to $70, you look at even Europe, most of these markets, unlimited data would really begin at about €35 or £30 to £35, so the fact is that it is the architecture of pricing that fundamentally is broken and needs to be repaired.