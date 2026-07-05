Airtel Enhancing Customer Value by Packing More into Existing Plans?

Bharti Airtel is adding more value to its prepaid and postpaid mobile plans by bundling additional services into its existing offerings. Simply put, Airtel is packing more services as Rewards into its prepaid and postpaid plans, as there is little left to add beyond unlimited voice calling, data, and SMS benefits. To attract new customers and retain existing ones, Airtel is offering rewards such as content streaming subscriptions, AI-powered design platforms, music services, Hello Tunes, and previously even Perplexity Pro (now discontinued).

Monetisation Saturation: Telcos Have Reached a Saturation Point with Limited Monetisation Prospects?

On the question of ARPU and the possibility of meaningful tariff hikes in the foreseeable future, Gopal Vittal, Executive Vice Chairman of Bharti Airtel Limited, said during the fourth-quarter earnings webinar for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, held on May 14, that India’s pricing architecture is broken. Vittal further observed that the current pricing model results in higher-income consumers paying less than they should for unlimited services, while lower-income users already pay close to what they can reasonably afford.

“Fundamentally, my belief is that the price architecture in this country is broken. You contrast Indian pricing with African pricing. For every GB that is consumed, there is a little bit of revenue that you get. Here, fundamentally at about Rs 340 to Rs 350, you are capped out because you are running unlimited data plans. Now, nowhere in the world do you see this capping out at unlimited data at these levels. If you look at markets in the US, for example, these kind of plans begin at $60 to $70, you look at even Europe, most of these markets, unlimited data would really begin at about €35 or £30 to £35, so the fact is that it is the architecture of pricing that fundamentally is broken and needs to be repaired.

You are absolutely right, at the lower entry levels, the price is, today, at Rs.199 in India. At a time like this, to take up prices on those kind of packs is something that we will need to do with caution, but if the allowances were to change and the architecture were to change, which is really moving from small, medium, large and extra large, where you have different, sort of, amounts of allowance going in, which allows a natural pathway to upgradation.

Given the stratification in this country from the very poor all the way to the very rich, the fact is that ARPU will only go up. So it is an unfortunate situation like I have mentioned before, where the rich are paying less than they ought to and the poor are perhaps paying as much as they need to, so this is, I think, the thing that needs to change.”

Airtel Insider Brings Additional Lifestyle Benefits

Coming back to Rewards, Airtel recently launched Airtel Insider for its users, while postpaid customers can also access Airtel Postpaid – The Advantage Club. Both programs offer Rewards that users can claim through the Airtel Thanks app and enjoy for the specified validity period.

Let us take a look at these rewards, apart from the core telecom benefits of unlimited voice calling, unlimited data (Unlimited 4G/ Unlimited 5G at 300GB FUP), and 100 SMS per day. The bundled rewards vary depending on the plan chosen by the customer, whether prepaid or postpaid.

Airtel Rewards Portfolio

Airtel Rewards include OTT subscriptions such as Airtel Xstream Play Premium, Amazon Prime, Netflix, or JioHotstar. Customers also get Google One cloud storage (100 GB for six months on postpaid plans and 30 GB on select prepaid plans until plan validity), Apple TV+, Apple Music for six months, Adobe Express Premium worth Rs 4,000 for 12 months, and the previously offered Perplexity Pro subscription worth Rs 17,000 for 12 months (available only to eligible users who had added their credit card details to the account).

Other benefits include Airtel’s AI-powered Safe Network for blocking fraudulent links and providing real-time alerts for spam calls, SMS, and suspicious banking OTPs, along with free Hello Tunes and Blue Ribbon Bag.

Under the recently introduced Airtel Insider program, prepaid/postpaid users can claim rewards such as three months of LinkedIn Premium worth Rs 2,997 and two months of EazyDiner Prime membership worth Rs 850. EazyDiner Prime membership offers guaranteed discounts of 25–50 per cent at participating restaurants, priority reservations at premium restaurants, access to a VIP Concierge line, and other dining privileges.

Additional Benefits for Airtel Postpaid Customers

Airtel postpaid users can also claim the MMT Advantage Plus benefit, which includes a complimentary 12-month MMTBLACK Gold membership offering priority customer support and exclusive travel deals. Existing MMTBLACK Gold members receive a complimentary upgrade to MMTBLACK Platinum. This benefit is available only to active Airtel postpaid customers.

Airtel Postpaid – The Advantage Club

For postpaid users, Airtel has also recently introduced Airtel Postpaid – The Advantage Club, likely to enhance the experience for its customers. Although Airtel has not made any official announcement regarding the program, it is already live across Airtel’s digital platforms, including the Airtel Thanks app, and is available to eligible Airtel postpaid mobile subscribers.

According to Airtel, The Advantage Club is a postpaid customer engagement platform through which the company may, from time to time, offer eligible customers exclusive events, experiences, benefits, rewards, and partner offers.

How to Redeem Airtel Rewards

You can redeem Airtel Rewards by following these steps:

1. Open the Airtel Thanks app and log in using your Airtel mobile number.

2. Navigate to the Rewards & OTTs section or tap Claim OTTs and More.

3. Select the reward you wish to redeem, tap Claim Now, and then tap Proceed.

Some Rewards Are One-Time Benefits

However, once the validity of a benefit expires—for example, after the six-month Apple Music subscription ends—the benefit cannot be claimed again, as Airtel’s terms and conditions state that reward can only be availed once in a lifetime. The long-term value of some bundled services remains uncertain.

For instance, a customer recharging with the Rs 349 prepaid plan receives Apple Music for six months. Even if the customer continues recharging with the same plan after the subscription expires, the Apple Music benefit will no longer be available because it is a one-time lifetime reward. This means that long-term or loyal customers receive the same one-time benefit as new customers.

However, customers on some plans may be able to enjoy the OTT streaming subscription benefits for the new validity period. According to Airtel, renewing with a recharge pack of the same price before the existing validity expires will automatically extend the OTT subscription validity. However, if the recharge is done after the validity expires, the respective OTT subscriptions must be claimed again.

That said, looking at the current reward portfolio for a typical prepaid user—including Adobe Express Premium, LinkedIn Premium, and EazyDiner Prime membership—the combined value of these benefits exceeds Rs 7,000. This suggests that Airtel customers receive significantly more value from their existing plans beyond the core telecom services.

As Airtel continues expanding its Rewards portfolio, it will be interesting to see what new benefits and innovations the company introduces in the coming months for its millions of subscribers.

References:

4G/5G Monetisation: Monetising 4G and 5G: Key Takeaways to Date and What’s Next?

Airtel Introduces Festive 2025 Perks: Google One Cloud, Apple Music, and OTT With Prepaid Plans

Bharti Airtel Offers Free Perplexity Pro AI Subscription to All Customers

Airtel Extends Apple Music Subscription to Prepaid Users

Airtel and Google Partner to Offer Google One Subscription to Postpaid and Wi-Fi Users

Airtel Launches AI-Powered Real-Time Fraud Detection Solution in Haryana

Airtel Enhances AI-Powered Spam Detection with Vernacular Alerts and International Call Scanning

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