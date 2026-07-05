Thunderobot Zero Air 16 Teased with Core Ultra 7 and RTX 5070

Thunderobot, a Chinese gaming laptop maker, is gearing up to launch its next gaming beast, the Zero Air 16. Teaser photos on Weibo show a 16-inch laptop weighing 1.64 kg, claiming it is among the lightest gaming laptops in its class. The teaser came ahead of the Bilibili World 2026 event, set to take place in Shanghai from July 10 to 12.

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Key Highlights Chinese gaming laptop maker Thunderobot is gearing up to launch its next gaming beast, the Zero Air 16.

Thunderobot Zero Air 16 offers the best specifications, including a latest-generation Intel CPU and an RTX 5070 GPU, all within a carbon-fiber chassis, making it among the lightest laptops to buy.

There is no confirmation that the laptop will launch in the global market.

Thunderobot has gone with a minimalist design on the back, with their logo placed just above the center and “Zero” branding in the left corner.

Let’s take a deep dive into the specifications and features to see if we can get this laptop into the Indian market.

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Thunderobot Zero Air 16 Teased Ahead of Launch – Teased with Core Ultra 7 and RTX 5070

The Zero Air 16 features a larger 16-inch 2.5K display and is powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 356H processor, a 16-core Panther Lake chip among the best in its class.

The power-packed chipset is paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 8GB GDDR7 GPU, along with a faster 32GB LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of PCIe M.2 SSD storage.

Details about ports and connectivity are not revealed, but the teaser image shows a single HDMI port, a power adapter, and a USB-A port with fan outlets.