Asus Launches New ROG, TUF, and ProArt Laptops in India

Asus’s subbrand Republic of Gamers (ROG) launches its new ROG gaming lineup, including the ROG Zephyrus Duo, Zephyrus G14, Zephyrus G16, TUF Gaming A14, and a creator-focused ProArt PZ14 laptop in India. The 2026 launched laptops offer upgraded specs with the latest NVIDIA RTX 50 series, new cutting-edge AI capabilities, and also focus on portability, focusing on gamers, creators, and professionals.

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Key Highlights Asus India’s subbrand ROG launched its new lineup, ROG Zephyrus Duo, ROG Zephyrus G14/G16, TUF Gaming A14, and ProArt PZ14.

All of the laptops come with the power of the latest Intel Core Ultra CPUs coupled with NVIDIA’s latest RTX 50 series.

Asus ProArt PZ14 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite X2E88100 Processor, focusing mainly on content creators.

Also Read: ASUS Expands Availability of Genuine Batteries in India

Asus India Launches ROG Zephyrus Duo, ROG Zephyrus G14/G16, TUF Gaming A14, and ProArt PZ14 in India

Celebrating 20 years of leading the PC market, Asus’s subbrand, the Republic of Gamers (ROG), launched its new premium gaming laptop and creator-based laptop in India. The newly premium gaming laptops and premium creator laptops include ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16 series, TUF Gaming A14, ROG Zephyrus Duo, and creator-focused ProArt PZ14.

Among these models, ROG Zephyrus Duo takes the lead, which is a 2-in-1 laptop that comes with dual 16-inch OLED 3K supporting a 120Hz refresh rate with a detachable Bluetooth keyboard. The laptop is powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra chipset with NVIDIA’s most powerful GPU, the RTX 5090.

In order to maximize AI performance, ROG has integrated its own AI acceleration feature with ROG cooling technology to keep the laptop cool and efficient for long hours. We also have the ROG Zephyrus G14 and ROG Zephyrus G16, which are among the premium portable gaming laptop which offers a light, sleek weight design with the power of a fully loaded gaming machine.