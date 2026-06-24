Asus Launches New ROG, TUF, and ProArt Laptops in India
Asus ROG has launched a new lineup of premium gaming and creator laptops in India, including the ROG Zephyrus Duo, Zephyrus G14/G16, TUF Gaming A14, and ProArt PZ14, featuring the latest Intel Core Ultra, AMD Ryzen AI processors, and NVIDIA RTX 50 Series GPUs.
Asus’s subbrand Republic of Gamers (ROG) launches its new ROG gaming lineup, including the ROG Zephyrus Duo, Zephyrus G14, Zephyrus G16, TUF Gaming A14, and a creator-focused ProArt PZ14 laptop in India. The 2026 launched laptops offer upgraded specs with the latest NVIDIA RTX 50 series, new cutting-edge AI capabilities, and also focus on portability, focusing on gamers, creators, and professionals.
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Key Highlights
Asus India’s subbrand ROG launched its new lineup, ROG Zephyrus Duo, ROG Zephyrus G14/G16, TUF Gaming A14, and ProArt PZ14.
All of the laptops come with the power of the latest Intel Core Ultra CPUs coupled with NVIDIA’s latest RTX 50 series.
Asus ProArt PZ14 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite X2E88100 Processor, focusing mainly on content creators.
Asus India Launches ROG Zephyrus Duo, ROG Zephyrus G14/G16, TUF Gaming A14, and ProArt PZ14 in India
Celebrating 20 years of leading the PC market, Asus’s subbrand, the Republic of Gamers (ROG), launched its new premium gaming laptop and creator-based laptop in India. The newly premium gaming laptops and premium creator laptops include ROG Zephyrus G14 and G16 series, TUF Gaming A14, ROG Zephyrus Duo, and creator-focused ProArt PZ14.
Among these models, ROG Zephyrus Duo takes the lead, which is a 2-in-1 laptop that comes with dual 16-inch OLED 3K supporting a 120Hz refresh rate with a detachable Bluetooth keyboard. The laptop is powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra chipset with NVIDIA’s most powerful GPU, the RTX 5090.
In order to maximize AI performance, ROG has integrated its own AI acceleration feature with ROG cooling technology to keep the laptop cool and efficient for long hours. We also have the ROG Zephyrus G14 and ROG Zephyrus G16, which are among the premium portable gaming laptop which offers a light, sleek weight design with the power of a fully loaded gaming machine.
Both machines come with the latest AMD Ryzen AI and Intel Core Ultra SoC, coupled with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPUs. The only difference between the two laptops is the battery, where the G16 model comes with a 90Wh battery and the G14 comes with a 73Wh battery.
TUG Gaming A14 was also launched alongside. The laptop comes with the power of AMD Ryzen AI processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU graphics. And, last but not least, we have Asus ProArt PZ14, which is a creator-friendly laptop offering a 3K ASUS Luna Pro OLED display.
The laptop is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite X2E88100 Processor coupled with the Qualcomm Adreno Graphics, 32 GB LPDDR5X RAM. On the storage side, we get a 1 TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD with 100 GB of Cloud Storage.
ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo, ROG Zephyrus G14/G16, TUF Gaming A14, and ProArt PZ14 – Price and Availability
Asus has shared the price and availability of their laptop; starting from today, all of these laptops will be available for sale. Do check out the table below:
Model
Starting Price
Availability
ProArt PZ14 (HT7407NA-SN024WS – QC Adreno)
Rs 2,69,990
AES, ROG, Croma, Flipkart, Amazon, Eshop and ASUS Authorized retailers
TUF Gaming A14 (FA401GM-RG038WS – RTX5060)
Rs 1,99,990
AES, MFR, ROG, Reliance, Croma, Vijay Sales, Flipkart, Amazon, Eshop and ASUS Authorized retailers
Zephyrus G14 Refresh (GA403GM-SY163WS – RTX5060)
Rs 2,59,990
ROG, Eshop and ASUS Authorized retailers
Zephyrus G14 Refresh (GA403GM-SY132WS – RTX5060)
Rs 2,89,990
AES, ROG, Reliance, Croma, Vijay Sales, Flipkart, Amazon, Eshop and ASUS Authorized retailers
Zephyrus G14 (GU405AP-SY041WS – RTX5070)
Rs 3,69,990
AES, ROG, Reliance, Flipkart, Amazon, Eshop and ASUS Authorized retailers
Zephyrus G16 (GU606AR-TB039WS – RTX5070Ti)
Rs 4,59,990
AES, ROG, Reliance, Flipkart, Amazon, Eshop and ASUS Authorized retailers
Zephyrus G16 (GU606AR-TB112WS – RTX5070Ti)
Rs 4,19,990
ROG, Eshop and ASUS Authorized retailers
Zephyrus G16 (GU606AW-TB043WS – RTX5080)
Rs 5,09,990
ROG, Eshop and ASUS Authorized retailers
Zephyrus Duo (GX651AX-SR099WS – RTX5090)
Rs 6,99,990
ROG, Flipkart, Amazon, Eshop and ASUS Authorized retailers
Zephyrus Duo (GX651AR-SR074WS – RTX5070Ti)
Rs 5,49,990
ROG, Eshop and ASUS Authorized retailers
All of Asus newly launched laptops are available for sale in India. Asus is also offering flexible fiancing and No-Cost-EMI plans through the ASUS Easy Pay Solution, where we can purchase our favourite laptop for a tenure of 18 months with 0% starting for just Rs 11,111.
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FAQs
Where to buy Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo, ROG Zephyrus G14/G16, TUF Gaming A14, and ProArt PZ14?
Asus has confirmed they will be selling their new laptops through AES, MFR, ROG, Reliance, Croma, Vijay Sales, Flipkart, Amazon, Eshop, and ASUS Authorized retailers.
What is the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo Price?
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo comes in two variants with RTX 5090 and RTX 5070Ti, which are priced at Rs 6,99,990 and Rs 5,49,990, respectively.
Who should buy Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo?
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo is fully focused on creators with its unique 2-in-1 model, which offers a dual screen, making multitasking easier for users.
What is the Asus TUF Gaming A14 Price?
Asus is selling its TUF Gaming A14 in one variant with RTX 5060, which is selling for Rs 1,99,990 and can be purchased through AES, MFR, ROG, Reliance, Croma, Vijay Sales, Flipkart, Amazon, Eshop, and ASUS Authorized retailers.
Should you buy the Asus TUF Gaming A14?
Asus TUF Gaming A14 offers pretty solid specs for the price. The laptop comes with one of the most powerful Intel CPUs coupled with NVIDIA's latest RTX 50 series GPUs, so it’s definitely a good power-packed laptop to go with.