Nothing Phone 4b India Launch Date Confirmed

London-based technology company Nothing announced Phone 4b’s India launch date on Tuesday, 7 July 2026, at 3:30pm IST. Akis Evangelidis and Carl Pei’s company has been teasing their B product line for quite a few days, leaving all the fans excited to see what’s new coming. Alongside confirming the launch date, Nothing India also shared a sketch with a glimpse into how the new 4b smartphone looks.

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Key Highlights Carl Pei’s Nothing confirmed the launch for Phone 4b in India on July 7, 2026.

The phone’s design will be inspired by the existing Nothing’s flagship and A series phones.

The phone is expecd to get a single rear camera and might be priced below Rs 30,000.

As the new Phone 4b specification details still stay under-wrapped, we have leaks and rumors which shed light on the upcoming 4b phone. However, it’s confirmed that it will be the entry point for users who want to experience Nothing’s ecosystem, hinting at a budget-friendly phone. Here is all we know so far.

Also Read: Nothing Phone (3) Price Drops in India by Rs 37,000

Nothing Phone 4b – India Launch Date and Design Confirmed

Nothing has officially confirmed that the new budget-friendly phone is happening! Over and above, the company is set to launch the phone on 7 July 2026, at 4:00pm IST, through a launch event.

Talking more about the smartphone previously, Akis Evangelidis, who is the co-founder and India president of Nothing, shared a clarification about the new B series lineup, where he confirmed that the new B series lineup will be placed right before the already selling A series phone.