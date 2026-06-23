Nothing Phone 4b India Launch Date Confirmed

After teasing for a few weeks, Nothing has finally announced the launch date for its new Phone 4b in India. The phone is set to get a transparent rear design inspired by the other Nothing flagship. A teaser video shows a rear camera design, hinting that it could come with a single camera. Here is all we know so far:
London-based technology company Nothing announced Phone 4b’s India launch date on Tuesday, 7 July 2026, at 3:30pm IST. Akis Evangelidis and Carl Pei’s company has been teasing their B product line for quite a few days, leaving all the fans excited to see what’s new coming. Alongside confirming the launch date, Nothing India also shared a sketch with a glimpse into how the new 4b smartphone looks.
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Key Highlights
Carl Pei’s Nothing confirmed the launch for Phone 4b in India on July 7, 2026.
The phone’s design will be inspired by the existing Nothing’s flagship and A series phones.
The phone is expecd to get a single rear camera and might be priced below Rs 30,000.
As the new Phone 4b specification details still stay under-wrapped, we have leaks and rumors which shed light on the upcoming 4b phone. However, it’s confirmed that it will be the entry point for users who want to experience Nothing’s ecosystem, hinting at a budget-friendly phone. Here is all we know so far.
Nothing Phone 4b – India Launch Date and Design Confirmed
Nothing has officially confirmed that the new budget-friendly phone is happening! Over and above, the company is set to launch the phone on 7 July 2026, at 4:00pm IST, through a launch event.
Talking more about the smartphone previously, Akis Evangelidis, who is the co-founder and India president of Nothing, shared a clarification about the new B series lineup, where he confirmed that the new B series lineup will be placed right before the already selling A series phone.
The phone’s sketch teaser image was revealed, showing Nothing’s signature transparent design, and is expected to have a single camera on the rear. Akis also shared that the new phone b will be having a “lite branding,” which possibly means that it will be retiring its lite series phone.
Nothing Phone 4b – Expected Specification and Features
Talking about the speculated specs and features, the Nothing Phone 4b’s specs are still not officially confirmed. However, as per the leaks and latest developments, it’s been reported that the phone might come with a 6.59-inch AMOLED panel on the front with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate support.
As of now, there is no confirmation about the chipset, but we have leaks suggesting that the Nothing Phone 4b will be powered either by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 4/Mediatek Dimensity 7450 Pro. The phone will also come with faster LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.
Nothing Phone 4b – Expected Price
As of now, there is no official confirmation about Nothing Phone 4b’s price! As per the latest reports and the statement shared by Akis Evangelidis, clarified that the new B series phone will be priced right below the existing Nothing Phone’s A series, the Phone 4a.
Currently selling Nothing Phone 4a is priced at Rs 31,999, leaving a hint for the Nothing 4b to possibly be priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000.
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FAQs
Details about Nothing Phone 4b Design?
Nothing has officially confirmed that the upcoming Nothing Phone 4b design will be inspired by Nothing’s current transparent look with a single-housed camera on the rear. This will be a new entry-point phone for the users who want to try the Nothing ecosystem.
What’s the expected Nothing Phone 4b price?
Talking about the price, Nothing Phone 4b will be placed right below the A series phone, which means that the phone will be placed right below the Nothing Phone 4a’s pricing, expected to be placed between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000.
When will Nothing Phone 4b launch in India?
Nothing confirmed that their new budget-friendly B series phone, the Nothing 4b, will be launching officially on July 7, 2026. The event is scheduled for 3:30pm IST.
Where can I buy Nothing Phone 4b?
Looking at the previous launches, the Nothing Phone 4b might be launched and sold via Flipkart India and possibly through the Amazon India site too. To offline buyers, we can expect Reliance Digital and Vijay Sales to sell these new phones.
Will there be a Nothing Phone 4b Pro?
Nothing Phone 4b Pro will not launch this year. However, this could be among the future projects the London-based company might be working on. We will have to wait for more updates and leaks.