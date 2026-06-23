OnePlus Looks to Go More Affordable in India

Why in a time when all the brands are raising prices of their phones, OnePlus is looking to bring affordable devices to the market. Note that OnePlus is also increasing the price of its existing or previously launched devices in India. However, the company is also bringing a new affordable phone series to the Indian market. This is the OnePlus N series we are talking about. OnePlus N series will start with the OnePlus N6 in India, and the company has already confirmed that it will be priced between Rs 18,000 to Rs 25,000. This is an affordable price tag, at least from the brand perspective of OnePlus. The company has refrained from competing in the lower segment. While the Nord CE Lite devices have been affordable, they have largely stayed on brand with the Nord lineup. This is, for the first time, OnePlus is launching a smartphone series which is branded as affordable and will compete with the other phones from brands such as Realme, OPPO, Vivo, Xiaomi, POCO and Redmi.

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The market is witnessing a price increase amongst general devices. At such a time, when OnePlus was already losing market share to competitors, it was necessary for the brand to keep some devices in the lower end which can still continue helping with the market share expansion. The OnePlus N series in 2026 signifies that only. The N series will still come with impressive features, at least on paper. OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus N will be powered by an 8000mAh battery.

At the same time, it is worth noting that even Nothing is launching a new afforadble smartphone series with the b moniker. Like there’s a Nothing 4a, there will be a Nothing 4b. With the affordable phones, brands are looking to keep their presence in the market and grow their sales.