OnePlus N6 Chip Confirmed via Geekbench Listing

OnePlus is soon going to launch a new series of smartphone in India – N. The first device in the series will be OnePlus N6 and it is confirmed to arrive in India on June 30, 2026. The device has been spotted on Geekbench ahead of the launch. Through the listing, we can see that the phone will arrive with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC (System on a Chip). Note that the company has not yet explicitly named the chip nor the listing says it, but the test scores appear very much similar to the Dimensity 6300. The listing did confirm that it will be a MediaTek Dimensity chip, so there’s that.

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Key Highlights OnePlus N6 is confirmed to launch in India on June 30, 2026.

The smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench, hinting at a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset.

OnePlus has confirmed an 8000mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support.

The device will be positioned in the Rs 18,000–Rs 25,000 price segment.

OnePlus N6 features a flat-frame design and a dual-camera setup on the rear.

OnePlus has also confirmed the battery size of the phone. It will feature an 8000mAh battery with support for 45W fast-charging. OnePlus has said that the phone will work smoothly for several years, and the battery health will also be good for thousands of charging cycles. It is confirmed that the phone will launch in the price range of Rs 18,000 to Rs 25,000. So that will target the mass market, and it will allow OnePlus to grow market share.

The launch is on June 30, 2026, meaning we are just a few days from the launch. The look and design of the device has already been confirmed by the brand. The device features a flat body, both at the front and back, and has a dual-camera setup at the rear. We don’t know anything more about the phone as of now. However, in the coming days, we could see a few more things surfacing online as the launch nears. OnePlus N6 has a massive battery, and because of the software experience with OnePlus, it will become a strong competition in the price segment. More details to follow in the coming days, so stay tuned to TelecomTalk.