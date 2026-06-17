OnePlus 16 Display Could Feature Support for up to 185Hz Refersh Rate

OnePlus 16, the next flagship from OnePlus India will launch somewhere in September or October 2026. This will be a major launch from OnePlus in 2026. It will feature hardware upgrades, and OnePlus is taking the display tech to the next level. The company was reportedly testing displays with support for up to 240Hz refresh rate. However, as per the latest development, that could now be limited to 185Hz. This is not any less, as it would still be super smooth for the users.

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OnePlus 16 Could Feature Super Thin Bezels

According to a leak from the Digital Chat Station, a new phone is tested with 185Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro, and a 1.5K BOE panel. Another major update will be the thin bezels around the display. The bezels would be thinner than 1mm on all four sides of the screen. This will all be likely paired with a 9000mAh battery. OnePlus has already tested a 9000mAh battery inside its phone, and it is the OnePlus Nord 6.

Ahead of the launch of OnePlus 16, OnePlus is bringing new product series to India. This is the OnePlus N series, and the first device in this series will be OnePlus N6. This will be a device priced not more than Rs 25,000. This is the price range OnePlus wants to tap into now. OnePlus started with selling flagship phones only in India. In 2020, the company expanded to the Nord series to tap a larger market. With the N series, the scope of customer base grows even further for OnePlus. The company will be able to grow its brand and market share with this move. However, the affordable segment is already too competitive, with brands such as Vivo and OPPO already running the show. Vivo and OPPO have built a strong offline retail network, and that is why, these companies have succeeded in their offline ventures.