Telegram Moves to Delhi High Court after Ban in India

Telegram, an online texting platform, has been banned by the government of India (GoI). This is until the NEET exam happens again. The date has been set as June 22, 2026. This is a temporary restriction by the government of India, because Telegram was earlier used as a platform to leak the NEET 2026 papers. After the leak, the government announced a re-exam for students and it has been scheduled for June 21, 2026. Telegram is asking the Delhi High Court to reverse this.

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Key Highlights The Indian government has temporarily restricted Telegram ahead of the NEET re-examination.

The restriction is expected to remain in place until June 22, 2026.

Telegram says it removed more than 900 links related to leaked NEET content.

The platform claims over 150 million users in India are affected by the restriction.

Telegram has challenged the government's decision before the Delhi High Court.

Telegram told the court that it has taken proactive measures and took down over 900 links which are involved in sharing NEET related content. This is being managed by the platform with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning tools. Telegram said that a ban, even for a few days, is grossly disproportionate and will affect over 150 million of its users in India.

Accordiing to a Bar and Bench report, Telegram said in a plea, “The Impugned Order does not justify why less restrictive alternatives, such as targeted takedowns of unlawful content were inadequate, or why the entirety of the Telegram application had to be blocked from public access.”