Jio Looking to Catpure Space after Terrestrial Networks

Reliance Jio is looking disrupt the space broadband industry with the launch of its own low-earth orbit (LEO) constellation. This is a major move, as a self-owned LEO constellation would also enable Jio to gain experience and then also move towards the global market. Jio wants to deploy close to 1600-1650 LEO satellites to begin with. This would be deployed at an altitude of about 650 kilometres in the next two to three years. This constellation would enable Jio to offer direct space broadband services and also tap into the direct-to-device space signal market which is expected to blow up in the future.

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Key Highlights Reliance Jio plans to deploy 1,600–1,650 LEO satellites at an altitude of around 650 km.

The constellation will enable Jio to offer space broadband and direct-to-device connectivity services.

Jio's satellite network is expected to help eliminate connectivity gaps in remote and underserved regions.

The Indian government is reportedly supporting Jio in securing orbital slots from the ITU.

Jio may invest between $10 billion and $15 billion (Rs 95,000 crore–Rs 1.41 lakh crore) in the project.

With space broadband, India’s dark network spots would diminish. Starlink is another company that wants to do this. SpaceX owned Starlink has been trying to capture global market with its satellite broadband services, but has not been able to convince the Indian government that it is a safe company to partner with.

Jio Wants India to be Self Reliant

Reliance Jio wants India to be self reliant in the space broadband segment. This is why Jio wants to deploy its own LEO constellation and offer space broadband services. The great thing is that the government is also looking to support Jio in this venture. As per an ET report, the Indian government is backing Jio to get the orbital slots from the International Telecommunications Union (ITU). This would be the first time an Indian entity is looking to compete with a giant like Starlink.