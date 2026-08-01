Airtel 28 Days Plan which Costs Rs 598: Everything it Packs

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in the country, has a Rs 598 prepaid plan for the users. This is a plan which just brings 28 days of service validity. The average daily cost of this plan is more than Rs 20 every day. To many, Rs 20 per day won’t fee like a lot. But believe us, in India, this is a super expensive price to pay for a mobile plan. On average, Indians pay just about Rs 10 every day for their mobile services. The plan comes with 28 days of service validity, but bundles a lot benefits as well. Let’s take a look at the benefits.

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Bharti Airtel Rs 598 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel Rs 598 prepaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, 2GB of daily data, and 5G data. The 5G data is capped at 300GB every 30 days. The reason why this plan is expensive are the add-on benefits that users get with it. The add-on benefits include 1 month of JioHotstar Basic, one month of Netflix Basic, ZEE5 Premium subscription, and Airtel Xstream Play for 28 days. So in terms of 4G data, you get 56GB total. Apart from that, if you are under the 5G coverage, then you also get 300GB of 5G data.

To claim the additional benefits, you will have to go to the Airtel Thanks application available for both the iOS and Android phones. This is one of the select plans in the industry which brings Netflix for the consumers. The plan is definitely at par with what postpaid options cost. However, not everyone wants a postpaid plan as there are very less options there. To recharge with this plan, just go to the Airtel Thanks app or any other third-party recharge app. The best thing is that this plan is available in all the telecom circles of the country.