Government Reiterates Commitment to Making India a Global Leader in 6G Technologies

The Government has reiterated its commitment to positioning India as a global leader in 6G technologies, with a focus on indigenous research, innovation, standardisation, manufacturing and sustainable communication solutions, according to an official release from the Ministry of Communications Dated July 28, 2026.

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Under the Leadership of Prime Minister, India Will Achieve Global Leadership in 6G: Scindia

Union Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, reviewed the progress of the Bharat 6G Alliance (B6GA) at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, along with Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani and Secretary (Telecom) Amit Agrawal.

India aims to lead global 6G innovation by 2030

The meeting reviewed the progress of B6GA and its efforts towards advancing India’s 6G ambitions in line with the Bharat 6G Vision document released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 22, 2023. The vision aims to make India a front-line contributor in the design, development and deployment of 6G technology by 2030.

The Bharat 6G Alliance operates through seven specialised working groups covering spectrum, device technology and manufacturing ecosystem, technology, applications, green and sustainability, outreach, and 6G use cases and revenue streams. The discussions focused on accelerating indigenous research and development, strengthening domestic capabilities and ensuring India’s active participation in global 6G standardisation efforts.

B6GA members cross 7,700 patent filings

According to the official release, members of the alliance collectively hold more than 7,700 patent filings related to 5G and 6G technologies, including over 4,400 international filings, reflecting the growing strength of India’s innovation ecosystem. “India’s participation in the 3GPP has also increased significantly, with the number of Indian participants rising from 717 in 2020 to 1,787 in 2025, while technical contributions increased from 196 to 2,943 during the same period,” the Communications Ministry said.