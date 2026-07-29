Samsung is soon expected to launch the Galaxy S26 FE 5G in the coming months. This would be the successor to the Galaxy S25 FE 5G. The Galaxy S25 5G is already available in India. With the launch of Galaxy S26 FE, customers will get a new option in the market to purchase. Now, the Galaxy S26 FE 5G has been spotted on the UL Demko certification. The listing reveals a key information about the device. The phone will definitely support fast charging, and that detail has now been revealed through this listing.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Samsung Galaxy S26 FE 5G: What to Know

Samsuing Galaxy S26 FE 5G has been spotted on the UL Demko platform, and the listing shows Samsung as the manufacturer and lists the model family as SM-S741W, SM-S741U1, SM-S741U, SM-S741B/DS, SM-S741B and SM-S741N. The charging ratings point to the information that the phone will come with support for 45W fast-charging. From an earlier listing, it is known that the Galaxy S26 FE 5G corresponds to the model number SM-S741U model.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE 5G has also been spotted on the Geekbench platform earlier. It had the model number SM-S741U. The Geekbench listing revealed that the processor will be Exynos 2500, and has a score of 2426 in single-core and 8004 in multi-core. The phone’s pricing is expected to be up compared to the previous releases due to the ongoing memory shortage in the global market. The decision to go with the Exynos 2500 could be due to Samsung trying to save money on chip costs. It would be more expensive if the company acquired the chipset from Qualcomm or MediaTek.