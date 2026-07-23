Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Highlights
- Samsung recently introduced new devices at the Galaxy Unpacked 2026.
- This includes the new generation Galaxy Watch 9.
- This watch has launched in two case sizes - 40mm and 44mm.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
Samsung recently introduced new devices at the Galaxy Unpacked 2026. This includes the new generation Galaxy Watch 9. This watch has launched in two case sizes – 40mm and 44mm. Further, there is also a Bluetooth only model, along with Bluetooth + LTE model. The Galaxy Watch 9 has also launched in India. It comes with an AMOLED display, and AI-powered wellness features and more. There are also a new range of wristbands for this new smartwatch from Samsung. Let’s take a look at the price and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 9.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Price in India
Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 starts in India at Rs 37,999 for the Bluetooth only model. The Bluetooth + LTE model here costs Rs 41,999. This is for the 40mm model. Then there is also a 44mm model, which is priced at Rs 40,999 and Rs 44,999, respectively. There are different colours available including Graphite, Cream, and Silver.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Specifications in India
Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 comes with a Super AMOLED Always-On Display (AOD). There is a 44mm model which features a 1.47-inch display with resolution support of 480 x 480 pixels. The smaller 40mm variant comes with a 1.34-inch panel with a 438 x 438 pixels resolution. There is also support for 3000nits of peak brightness and Sapphire Crystal glass protection.
The new Galaxy Watch 9 features Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear Elite (SDW6100) processor built on a 3nm process. The device also comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It runs on Wear OS 7 with One UI 9 Watch user interface on top of it.