Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Samsung recently introduced new devices at the Galaxy Unpacked 2026. This includes the new generation Galaxy Watch 9. This watch has launched in two case sizes – 40mm and 44mm. Further, there is also a Bluetooth only model, along with Bluetooth + LTE model. The Galaxy Watch 9 has also launched in India. It comes with an AMOLED display, and AI-powered wellness features and more. There are also a new range of wristbands for this new smartwatch from Samsung. Let’s take a look at the price and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 9.

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Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Price in India

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 starts in India at Rs 37,999 for the Bluetooth only model. The Bluetooth + LTE model here costs Rs 41,999. This is for the 40mm model. Then there is also a 44mm model, which is priced at Rs 40,999 and Rs 44,999, respectively. There are different colours available including Graphite, Cream, and Silver.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Specifications in India

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 comes with a Super AMOLED Always-On Display (AOD). There is a 44mm model which features a 1.47-inch display with resolution support of 480 x 480 pixels. The smaller 40mm variant comes with a 1.34-inch panel with a 438 x 438 pixels resolution. There is also support for 3000nits of peak brightness and Sapphire Crystal glass protection.

The new Galaxy Watch 9 features Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear Elite (SDW6100) processor built on a 3nm process. The device also comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It runs on Wear OS 7 with One UI 9 Watch user interface on top of it.