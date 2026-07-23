iPhone to Android Data Transfer More Seamless with Android 17

iOS and Android data transfers have become better and better over time. With Android 17, Google has confirmed that data transfer between iPhone and Android devices has become even more seamless. What is notable here is that this is wireless transfer we are talking about. So if you want to switch from an iPhone to Android, things will be easier for you. You will not have to download a separate application to wirelessly transfer the data between iPhone and Android.

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iPhone to Android Data Transfer Wireless

With the launch of the new Galaxy Z series devices at the Samsung Unpacked 2026, Google said that it has introduced a new native experience built directly into Android 17 that will let the users transfer even more data types from an iPhone wirelessly, without downloading a separate application. This will include all the important things such as Videos, Contacts, Photos, Messages, and Calendar, along with the newly supported data types such as your Google Account, passwords, Wi-Fi credentials, and even your eSIM.

Google said that the update has already started rolling out to Pixel devices. Further, it will also be available on the two new phones from Samsung including Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8. This will also come to more Android devices very soon, said Google in a blog.

Switching from an iPhone to iPhone and Android to Android has always been seamless. However, with difference ecosystem devices, it is not as easy. The companies want it to be easy in the long run for the users to ensure that they can get new users owning their devices. Copying data manually between the devices is not a very convenient thing for the users to do. That is why this new update from Google will be very useful for the users. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated about these developments.