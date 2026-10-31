Vivo X500 Series Gets BIS Certification Ahead of India Launch

Vivo, a Chinese smartphone maker, has received BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification aheaed of launching in India. What is interesting is the list of devices which will launch. There are three phones instead of the two that we assumed. Vivo will launch the Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and the Vivo X500 Pro max in India. All the three phones have received BIS certifications. The three models have now appeared on the certification website and that means there will be one more device in this series to compete with the OPPO Find X10 series. The Find X10 series misses out on the Pro model, which X500 series will come with. That could be the price point that Vivo may try to capture.

Make Telecom Talk My Trusted Source

My Trusted Source



Vivo X500 Series Model Numbers

Vivo X500, X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max have been spotted in BIS with the following model numbers – V2619, V2621, and V2610. The development was first shared by XpertPick. Vivo has not confirmed the launch of the three phones officially in the country. However, the launch date is assumed to be in the end of November. For the last few years, Vivo has been launching the X series phones in December. Thus, it will be interesting to see if the phone series will make it to India in November this year or will it again launch in December only.

TELECOMTALK INTELLIGENCE Follow the Global Telecom Conversation Get our weekly intelligence briefing covering telecom, AI, devices, data centres and digital infrastructure. in Subscribe on LinkedIn →

We do not expect to see any changes in the specifications of the X500 series. The X500 will feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and will be powered by the Dimensity 9600M SoC. The Pro models are expected to carry the Dimensity 9600 Pro SoC. It will feature a camera setup that is co-engineered with Leica. The device will also be able to support ZEISS telephoto extender like its previous generations.