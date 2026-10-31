From Mirzapur to Obsession: Best OTT Releases This Week

The last weekend of October is here, and this year we have another set of top OTT releases hitting screens. The movies and TV shows come in multiple regional languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. If you are looking for a new Bollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood, or Hollywood movie or TV show, we have you covered with the best OTT releases this weekend.

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Key Highlights

  • If you are looking to watch new OTT movies and TV shows this weekend, we have you covered with the best options.
  • We have the best movies and TV shows, including Mollywood movies like Avaraachan & Sons, Bollywood’s Mirzapur: The Movie, Tollywood crime thriller The Dark Heaven, and Radhika Apte’s Akka, which is set to arrive on OTT screens this week.
  • You can stream the new OTT movies and TV shows on platforms like JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix.

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From horror to dark comedy to family thriller, we have the top picks. Our list includes movies and TV shows like Biju Menon’s Avaraachan & Sons, Pankaj Tripathi’s Mirzapur, Sundeep Kishan’s Sigma, Sidhu Sid’s The Dark Heaven, Keerthi Suresh and Radhika Apte’s Akka, Vijay Sethupathi’s Baththa, and the blockbuster psychological thriller Obsession. Let’s take a look at this weekend’s best OTT releases.

Also Read: Paradise to Dorothy, Sumo Didi: Best OTT Releases This Week

1. Avaraachan & Sons

from mirzapur to obsession best ott releases this week

  • Where to Watch: Netflix
  • Director: Amal Sheela Thamby
  • Cast: Biju Menon, Sreenath Bhasi, Vinay Forrt, Grace Antony, Ganapathi S Poduval
  • OTT Release Date: October 30, 2026

Avaraachan & Sons tops this weekend’s best OTT releases, featuring prominent Mollywood stars Biju Menon, Sreenath Bhasi, Vinay Forrt, Grace Antony, and Ganapathi S Poduval.