From Mirzapur to Obsession: Best OTT Releases This Week
If you are looking for the best movies and TV shows, including family thrillers, comedy, and horror, for this weekend, we have you covered. Here is a list of the best OTT movies and TV shows you can watch this weekend on platforms like JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix.
The last weekend of October is here, and this year we have another set of top OTT releases hitting screens. The movies and TV shows come in multiple regional languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. If you are looking for a new Bollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood, or Hollywood movie or TV show, we have you covered with the best OTT releases this weekend.
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Key Highlights
If you are looking to watch new OTT movies and TV shows this weekend, we have you covered with the best options.
We have the best movies and TV shows, including Mollywood movies like Avaraachan & Sons, Bollywood’s Mirzapur: The Movie, Tollywood crime thriller The Dark Heaven, and Radhika Apte’s Akka, which is set to arrive on OTT screens this week.
You can stream the new OTT movies and TV shows on platforms like JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix.
From horror to dark comedy to family thriller, we have the top picks. Our list includes movies and TV shows like Biju Menon’s Avaraachan & Sons, Pankaj Tripathi’s Mirzapur, Sundeep Kishan’s Sigma, Sidhu Sid’s The Dark Heaven, Keerthi Suresh and Radhika Apte’s Akka, Vijay Sethupathi’s Baththa, and the blockbuster psychological thriller Obsession. Let’s take a look at this weekend’s best OTT releases.
Avaraachan & Sons tops this weekend’s best OTT releases, featuring prominent Mollywood stars Biju Menon, Sreenath Bhasi, Vinay Forrt, Grace Antony, and Ganapathi S Poduval.
Avaraachan & Sons follows the Avaraachan family and their sons as they explore the bonds and social relationships that shape their lives. You also get a glimpse of Avaraachan, played by Biju Menon, whose reckless, booze-fueled lifestyle revolves around arrack, toddy, weed, and theft.
Cast: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan
OTT Release Date: October 30, 2026
After a successful TV run, Mirzapur gets a movie release, bringing back all the series characters and featuring prominent Bollywood stars like Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Jitendra Kumar, and Ravi Kishan, who makes his OTT debut in the film.
Mirzapur’s storyline expands the gritty, violent world, continuing to follow the intense power dynamics and rivalry between Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit, and other key players in the lawless town of Mirzapur.
If you are looking for a Tollywood Tamil movie to watch on an OTT screen this weekend, here’s a new drama-comedy-action thriller: Sigma, starring Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah. The story follows a man misunderstood by society as he goes on a hidden treasure hunt that turns into a series of criminal heists.
If you are looking for a new Tamil crime thriller, you can watch The Dark Heaven, which follows Officer Ilampaari. Officer Ilampaari investigates mysterious events in and around Mekkarai, believed to be tied to an ancient curse surrounding a book that predicts deaths.
If you are looking for another gangster-based Tamil series to watch this weekend, Netflix is streaming the new Thriller Drama Akka, led by Hollywood and Mollywood stars Radhika Apte and Keerthi Suresh.
Set in the 1980s, the movie follows a matriarchal society in the fictional South Indian city of Pernuru, where women reign supreme, and power is called Akka. Akka tells the tale of a gangster queen whose matriarchal rule is challenged by an outsider.
Cast: Michael Johnston, Inde Navarrette, Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless, Andy Richter
OTT Release Date: October 30, 2026
If you are looking for a Psychological Horror movie to watch this weekend, we have a new Hollywood blockbuster starring Michael Johnston, Inde Navarrette, and Cooper Tomlinson.
The story follows a music store employee and a homeless romantic named Bear, who uses a supernatural novelty toy called “One Wish Willow” to make his longtime crush and childhood friend, Nikki, fall in love with him.
Here are some of the best OTT releases, including movies and TV shows you can watch this weekend. You can find these on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and JioHotstar.
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FAQs
What are the best OTT releases to watch this weekend?
Major OTT releases this weekend include Avaraachan & Sons, Mirzapur: The Movie, Sigma, The Dark Heaven, Akka, and Obsession.
Which OTT platform is streaming Avaraachan & Sons?
Avaraachan & Sons is streaming on Netflix from October 30, 2026.
Where can I watch Mirzapur: The Movie online?
Mirzapur: The Movie is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video from October 30, 2026.
Which OTT platforms have new releases this weekend?
Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar feature the releases listed for this weekend.
Are there Malayalam movies releasing on OTT this weekend?
Yes. Avaraachan & Sons, starring Biju Menon, is among the Malayalam releases listed for October 30, 2026.