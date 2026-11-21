Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are the two top telecom operators in India. These two telcos are also the best in network experience, and hence, are one of the top choices for the postpaid consumers. Jio, unlike Airtel and Vodafone Idea, does not deliver data for postpaid users separately. Jio offers a cheaper postpaid plan to the consumers in the entry-level segment compared to the other private telcos. However, Jio has not been able to compete as fiercely in this segment. The reason is unclear. May be it is because the other telcos have more enterprise partnerships, and that gives them access to more people in one go. Jio offers its entry-level postpaid plan for Rs 349. Bharti Airtel, on the other hand, offers its entry-level postpaid plan for Rs 499. The difference is huge between the price of the plans. Let us take a look at the plans in detail below.

Reliance Jio Rs 349 Mobile Postpaid Plan

Reliance Jio Rs 349 mobile postpaid plan comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 30GB of FUP (fair usage policy) data. The data consumption post the FUP limit costs Rs 10 per GB. There are additional benefits bundled with the plan which are JioHotstar Mobile subscription for free and JioAICloud subscription with free 50GB of cloud storage. The plan, of course, offers unlimited 5G data to the consumers. The plan also offers users access to Canva Pro Lite for no additional cost.

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Bharti Airtel Rs 499 Mobile Postpaid Plan