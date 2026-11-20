India’s increasing reliance on international AI platforms has raised concerns about its dependence on foreign tech. Sarvam AI co-founder Vivek Raghavan has been vocal about the dangers of this dependence in terms of shaping India’s AI future. At the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026, he questioned whether the high level of usage of platforms like ChatGPT is actually indicative of progress in AI. He said India is exporting its data and importing intelligence developed overseas. Raghavan is calling for more investment in indigenous AI capability (models, compute, etc.). He also stressed the need for affordable AI products that are built for Indian languages and Indian users.

Key Highlights Sarvam AI co-founder Vivek Raghavan issues a digital colony warning at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026.

India is among the largest user markets for international AI platforms such as ChatGPT.

The IndiaAI Mission aims to expand domestic computing capacity and support indigenous AI model development.

Sarvam Co-Founder Warns India Against AI Dependence

Vivek Raghavan has raised concerns about India’s dependence on foreign AI platforms at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026.

Sarvam AI co-founder Vivek Raghavan has been warning that India could end up as a ‘digital colony’ if it continues to rely on foreign AI platforms without building its own. At the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026, he said that just because India is one of the largest markets for tools like ChatGPT doesn’t mean we’re in any way a successful AI nation.

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