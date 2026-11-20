India’s increasing reliance on international AI platforms has raised concerns about its dependence on foreign tech. Sarvam AI co-founder Vivek Raghavan has been vocal about the dangers of this dependence in terms of shaping India’s AI future. At the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026, he questioned whether the high level of usage of platforms like ChatGPT is actually indicative of progress in AI. He said India is exporting its data and importing intelligence developed overseas. Raghavan is calling for more investment in indigenous AI capability (models, compute, etc.). He also stressed the need for affordable AI products that are built for Indian languages and Indian users.
Vivek Raghavan has raised concerns about India’s dependence on foreign AI platforms at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026.
Sarvam AI co-founder Vivek Raghavan has been warning that India could end up as a ‘digital colony’ if it continues to rely on foreign AI platforms without building its own. At the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026, he said that just because India is one of the largest markets for tools like ChatGPT doesn’t mean we’re in any way a successful AI nation.
“We are exporting our data and importing intelligence,” said Raghavan at the event. He was calling for the country to build its own AI capability.
His comments reflect India’s increasing use of international AI services and the imperative to build its own models, infrastructure, and associated technologies.
Sarvam AI Co-Founder Questions India’s AI Progress
Raghavan’s comments were to the effect that there is a difference between consuming AI products and actually building the AI. India has certainly become a major market for generative AI products, but that doesn’t necessarily mean India owns the models, compute, and infrastructure that underpin those products.
The worry is that Indian users and Indian businesses will become increasingly dependent on AI platforms developed and run by companies outside India. Raghavan’s ‘digital colony’ concern is precisely that India will end up as a very large consumer of AI, with a large part of the technology and the value creation still occurring overseas.
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Push for Homegrown AI Models and Infrastructure
The Sarvam co-founder is calling for India to build its own AI capability rather than just relying on international platforms. That means building our own models and the compute required to train and run them.
Developing AI infrastructure is all about access to compute, data processing, and the systems that can support models at scale.
As AI rolls out across more and more businesses, government services, and consumer applications, these areas will become increasingly important.
Sarvam AI is one of the Indian companies in the field. It was set up by Vivek Raghavan and Pratyush Kumar in 2023 and focuses on building AI models and products tailored to the Indian context (e.g., Indian languages, cost-effective solutions).
Indian Languages and Affordable AI Remain Important
Raghavan also stressed the need to build AI systems that fit the Indian linguistic landscape and the needs of Indian users.
Voice-first interactions and support for Indian languages could go a long way toward making AI accessible to people who may not be comfortable with English-language interfaces or typing out a long prompt.
Affordability is another issue, particularly in a market where users have very different levels of access to devices, connectivity and paid digital services. AI products designed with local requirements in mind could help enable wider adoption beyond users who already have access to premium international platforms.
India’s AI Development Race
The comments come as India makes a big push to build its own AI ecosystem, with many companies and research organisations actively working on AI models, infrastructure, and applications for local use cases.
The government has also been actively supporting the sector via the IndiaAI Mission, which focuses on building computing capacity, developing indigenous AI models, and making AI resources more accessible.
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Raghavan’s comments at the Bengaluru Tech Summit feed into the wider debate about India’s standing in the global AI race. The challenge isn’t just about getting more people to use AI tools; it’s about building the technology and infrastructure to enable that development here.
Image Credits: (X-@techfryerr)
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FAQs
What did Sarvam AI co-founder Vivek Raghavan say about India’s AI industry?
He warned that India could become a digital colony if it continues relying on foreign AI platforms without developing its own capabilities.
Where did Vivek Raghavan make these remarks?
He made the comments at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026.
Why did Raghavan question India’s ChatGPT usage numbers?
He said high usage of international AI tools should not be treated as proof of domestic AI development or technological leadership.
What does Sarvam AI work on?
Sarvam AI develops AI models and products focused on Indian requirements, including local languages and cost-efficient deployment.
What is the IndiaAI Mission?
The IndiaAI Mission is a government initiative aimed at strengthening India’s AI ecosystem through computing infrastructure, indigenous models, innovation and wider access to AI resources.