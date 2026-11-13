Nothing has confirmed that it will be its first AI-native product. The device is expected to arrive in December 2026. A new teaser offers the clearest look at its hardware so far.

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Key Highlights Nothing has teased a metallic AI device with two LEDs and a physical button.

The screenless product is scheduled to ship in December 2026.

Its recording capabilities, price, name and India availability remain unconfirmed.

This should be one of Nothing’s unique AI devices, featuring a compact metallic body. Two coloured LED indicators sit near the top, with a physical button positioned directly below them.

The teaser shows no display. CEO Carl Pei says the device is designed as a tool, not another AI app.

Nothing’s First AI Device Shows Two LEDs

Nothing has shared a look at its first AI-native device. It is a compact metal gadget with a sleek grey finish. It has corners and a textured body.

At the top, two pill-shaped LED lights sit side by side, one glowing red and the other green. Below them is a physical button with a red circle in the center.

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Nothing CEO Carl Pei revealed a new teaser telling the story behind the development of Nothing’s first AI device, while the device’s AI capability remains a mystery.

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Nothing also confirmed the new AI tool will launch in December 2026, though the device’s name hasn’t been confirmed. For now, Nothing is calling it an “AI Tool.”