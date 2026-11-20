Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator in India, has rolled out new plans which only come with voice benefits for the consumers. These new plans are special tariff vouchers (STVs) which come with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The plans come with varied validities. To be precise, there are a total of three prepaid plans here. These three plans come at a cost of Rs 172, Rs 184, and Rs 190. The reason why BSNL brought these plans is a new TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) mandate. Due to the mandate, BSNL had to bring these plans to ensure that people have access to affordable prepaid plans without data.

Let us take a detailed look at the benefits of these prepaid plans from BSNL.

BSNL Rs 172 Plan

BSNL Rs 172 plan comes with 28 days of service validity. The plan offers customers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. As mentioned above, this plan does not bundle any amount of data for the users.

BSNL Rs 184 Plan

BSNL Rs 184 prepaid plan comes with 30 days of service validity. This plan comes with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day as well. No data benefits are bundled with this plan.

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BSNL Rs 190 Plan

The Rs 190 plan is the last option here in the newly introduced plans. The Rs 190 plan from BSNL comes with a monthly service validity. This plan also offers unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day to the users without any data.