Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, has a prepaid plan which is available for just 0.04 paise per day. The plan is not meant for everyone. This plan is a first recharge coupon (FRC), and it does not even cost much. So people don’t have any resistance in getting a new BSNL SIM and trying out its services. The plan we are talking about comes for Re 1. This plan has been introduced several times by BSNL several times. Let us take a look at the benefits of this plan.

BSNL Re 1 Plan Benefits

BSNL Re 1 plan comes with several benefits including 24 days of service validity. This is a FRC plan which comes with unlimited voice calling, unlimited data, and there is 1GB of daily data and 100 SMS/day. This means there is 24GB of data for the users. The plan cost is 0.04 paise per day, which is very less. The Re 1 plan from BSNL is an industry first move. No other telecom operator offers service validity for just Re 1. The telecom operator is the cheapest in the industry right now when it comes to people keeping their SIM cards active.

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Note that this is a FRC, meaning you can only recharge with this plan once, when you are a new customer. BSNL Re 1 plan is an amazing offer given that it incentivises people to recharge and get a new plan. The BSNL Re 1 plan comes with service validity, but one customer can only get it once. After one recharge, the other plans open up for the BSNL customers. This is a way for BSNL to add new customers and compete with the private telecom operators. BSNL wants Indians to experience the 4G it is rolling out, and this is one of the ways to do it. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the tech and telecom updates in the country.