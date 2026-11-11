BSNL Adds Extra Validity on the Rs 2799, Rs 2449 Prepaid Plans

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom company in India, has added additional validity for the consumers with the Rs 2799 and Rs 2449 prepaid plans. BSNL Rs 2449 and Rs 2799 prepaid plans come with long-term service validity anyway. But now, even more validity has been added to these plans. The Rs 2799 plan and Rs 2499 plan both offer data to the consumers, and are also pretty cheap in a way if you calculate the daily average cost of these plans. Let us quickly go over the benefits of these plans and check what exactly users get here.

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BSNL Rs 2799 Plan Benefits

BSNL Rs 2799 plan comes with 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day. The speed reduces to 40 Kbps post the consumption of FUP (fair usage policy) data. The service validity of this plan is 365 days. The average daily cost of using this plan is Rs 7.09 at present, because the validity has been increased to 395 days. This is 30 days of extra service validity.

BSNL Rs 2449 Plan Benefits

BSNL Rs 2449 plan comes with 380 days of service validity. This is also additional validity offered by the company. Users get unlimited voice calling, 2GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day along with insurance. The average daily cost of using this plan is Rs 6.44.

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The Rs 2449 plan and the Rs 2799 plans come with plenty of data, along with unlimited voice calling and extra validity. Considering the amount of data that users get with this plan is phenomenal given the cost of keeping the service active.