Indian Villages Without 4G Connectivity Decline From 45,180 in 2022 to 11,372 in 2026: DoT

The number of Indian villages without 4G connectivity has declined by nearly 75 per cent, from 45,180 in 2022 to 11,372 in 2026, according to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). The reduction reflects the government’s ongoing efforts to expand telecommunications infrastructure and bridge the digital divide in rural, remote and underserved regions. “The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is making sustained efforts to bridge the digital divide and strengthen telecommunications infrastructure across rural, remote and underserved areas of the country,” the Ministry of Communications said in an official release dated November 11, 2026.

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4G Saturation Project Drives Rural Connectivity Expansion

According to the Ministry, the DoT’s 4G Saturation Project has played an important role in expanding rural connectivity. The project was designed to provide 4G services to 24,680 previously unconnected villages, ensuring that people in remote and underserved areas can access reliable mobile communication services and the benefits of digital connectivity. Private telecom operators have also contributed to the expansion through their respective network deployment initiatives.

BSNL’s 18,291 Sites Record Over 1.86 Crore GB Data Usage

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has commissioned 18,291 mobile network sites under the 24,680-site 4G Saturation rollout plan. These sites are carrying substantial data traffic across rural areas. In October 2026, these sites served a maximum of 10,21,048 active users in a single day. Collectively, users consumed more than 1.86 crore GB (18,659,170 GB) of data during the month, translating into an average consumption of 18.3 GB per user.

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On average, each commissioned site serves around 56 active users, extending 4G connectivity to dispersed rural communities that previously lacked access to mobile broadband services.