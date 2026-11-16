BSNL has the Cheapest Postpaid Plan in India

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run Indian telecom company, has the cheapest postpaid plan in the country. The postpaid plans from the private telecom operators are at least 100% more expensive than the plans from BSNL. The entry-level postpaid plan from the telecom operator comes at a cost of Rs 199 per month. The Rs 199 postpaid plan used to be offered by Jio as well. But Jio removed it, given it wants to boost the average revenue per user (ARPU). At just Rs 199 per month, this is a very attractive offer from BSNL.

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BSNL Rs 199 Postpaid Plan in India

BSNL entry-level postpaid plan comes at a fixed monthly charge of Rs 199. The data bundled with the plan is 25GB and the data rollover availed with the plan is 75GB. There are no family connections offered with this postpaid plan from BSNL. The plan comes with unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day.

The data charges beyond freebies comes at a cost of 1 paisa per MB. The right next option for BSNL customers is the Rs 399 plan. The data freebies with the Rs 399 plan per month comes with 70GB of data. The data rollover available with this plan is 210GB. There are now family connections bundled with the plan. Users get unlimited voice calling with this plan. You can book a new connection for yourself through the BSNL website or through the nearest retailer/BSNL office.

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The Rs 199 plan from BSNL is still a great offer, even if you are a prepaid customer, you can switch to this plan. There is plenty of data, and it comes with a monthly validity. No private telco offers this much data and validity for Rs 199, even with their prepaid plans. BSNL is doing that, and this plan is available throughout the country. Keep reading TelecomTalk to stay updated with the tech and telecom updates across the country.