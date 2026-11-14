From Jailer 2, Avengers Endgame: Encore: Best OTT Releases
Looking for a chill weekend? This week, we have a list of the best OTT releases to watch, where you can enjoy top Hollywood and Bollywood movies and TV shows on your favourite OTT platforms like JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Zee5.
The weekend is here, and today we have plenty of new movies and TV shows you can stream on platforms like JioHotstar, Netflix, Zee5, and Amazon Prime. You’re covered with some of the best blockbuster movies, especially South Indian ones you shouldn’t miss.
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Key Highlights
This week, we have the top 5 OTT releases you can watch this weekend.
We have top OTT releases like Jailer 2, RanaBaali, Bandra, Student Of The Year: After Dark, and Avengers Endgame: Encore.
You can stream these movies and TV shows on platforms like Netflix, Zee5, Amazon Prime Video, and JioHotstar.
The list includes hits like Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth, S. J. Surya, Chemban Vinod Jose, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Vidya Balan, who makes her OTT debut. You can also watch Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s mystery thriller RanaBaali, and then we have a new movie called Bandra, starring Dileep, Tamanna Bhatia, and Mamta Mohandas.
For Bollywood watchers, Student of the Year: After Dark is set to stream, and Marvel fans can enjoy Avengers: Endgame: Encore, which is coming to OTT.
Here are some of the best OTT releases you can watch this weekend.
Cast: Rajinikanth, S. J. Surya, Chemban Vinod Jose, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Ramya Krishnan and Vidya Balan
OTT Release Date: November 12, 2026
Jailer 2 finally gets an OTT release after a successful one-month theatrical run. We see the one and only legendary Rajinikanth, S.J. Surya, and prominent Malayali faces like Chemban Vinod Jose and Suraj Venjaramoodu, along with Bollywood star Vidya Balan.
This is the sequel to Jailer 1, released in 2023. The story follows a retired officer whose peaceful life is disrupted when he encounters a dangerous criminal organisation involved in smuggling iconic statue idols.
Next up is RanaBaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna as the main leads. Arnold Vosloo and Easwari Rao also make their movie debut.
Rare historical events inspire the movie’s storyline. It takes place during the period when India was colonised by the British, between 1854 and 1878.
The story focuses on deliberate damage done to some regions to cause droughts. RanaBaali then steps forward to save the people and the region from the British-imposed regime.
3. Bandra
Where to Watch: Zee5
Director: Arun Gopy
Cast: Dileep, Tamanna Bhatia, Mamta Mohandas, R. Sarathkumar, Dino Morea
OTT Release Date: November 13, 2026
This is for all the Malayalam movie watchers out there. We have a family action drama movie, Bandra, making its way to OTT screens. We will get to see prominent stars like Dileep, Tamanna Bhatia, and Mamta Mohandas cast in this new movie.
The movie’s storyline revolves around a woman director named Sakshi who finds herself stuck amid a tragedy surrounding the suicide of a Bollywood icon.
She then goes on a mission to find the one responsible. The movie moves between the present and historical events from the 80s.
Cast: Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Karen Gillan
OTT Release Date: November 13, 2026
Next up, we have a new Marvel movie called Avengers Endgame: Encore, a sci-fi adventure featuring famous Marvel stars Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, and Karen Gillan.
We will see Tony Stark back on OTT screens, adrift in space with no food or water, sending a message to Pepper Potts before oxygen supplies run out. Meanwhile, the other Avengers are figuring out how to get back and get another chance to defeat Thanos.
Here are some of the best OTT releases you can watch on platforms like JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and Zee5.
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FAQs
What are the best OTT releases to watch this weekend?
Some of the highlighted releases include Jailer 2, RanaBaali, Bandra, Student of the Year: After Dark and Avengers: Endgame: Encore.
Where can you watch Jailer 2 online?
Jailer 2 is scheduled to stream on Amazon Prime Video from November 12, 2026.
Where can you watch the Malayalam movie Bandra?
Bandra is scheduled to stream on ZEE5 from November 13, 2026.
Where can you watch Student of the Year: After Dark?
Student of the Year: After Dark is scheduled to stream on JioHotstar from November 13, 2026.
Which OTT platforms have new releases this weekend?
You can stream the best OTT releases this weekend on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, ZEE5, and JioHotstar.