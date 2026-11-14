From Jailer 2, Avengers Endgame: Encore: Best OTT Releases

The weekend is here, and today we have plenty of new movies and TV shows you can stream on platforms like JioHotstar, Netflix, Zee5, and Amazon Prime. You’re covered with some of the best blockbuster movies, especially South Indian ones you shouldn’t miss.

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Key Highlights This week, we have the top 5 OTT releases you can watch this weekend.

We have top OTT releases like Jailer 2, RanaBaali, Bandra, Student Of The Year: After Dark, and Avengers Endgame: Encore.

You can stream these movies and TV shows on platforms like Netflix, Zee5, Amazon Prime Video, and JioHotstar.

The list includes hits like Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth, S. J. Surya, Chemban Vinod Jose, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Vidya Balan, who makes her OTT debut. You can also watch Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s mystery thriller RanaBaali, and then we have a new movie called Bandra, starring Dileep, Tamanna Bhatia, and Mamta Mohandas.

For Bollywood watchers, Student of the Year: After Dark is set to stream, and Marvel fans can enjoy Avengers: Endgame: Encore, which is coming to OTT.

Here are some of the best OTT releases you can watch this weekend.

Also Read: Haiwaan, Minions and Monsters: Best OTT Releases This Week

1. Jailer 2

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Director: Nelson Dilipkumar

Nelson Dilipkumar Cast: Rajinikanth, S. J. Surya, Chemban Vinod Jose, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Ramya Krishnan and Vidya Balan

Rajinikanth, S. J. Surya, Chemban Vinod Jose, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Ramya Krishnan and Vidya Balan OTT Release Date: November 12, 2026

Jailer 2 finally gets an OTT release after a successful one-month theatrical run. We see the one and only legendary Rajinikanth, S.J. Surya, and prominent Malayali faces like Chemban Vinod Jose and Suraj Venjaramoodu, along with Bollywood star Vidya Balan.