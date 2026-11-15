Apple iPhone 17 Deals: Flipkart VS Amazon – Where to Buy?

Amazon is also offering major discounts on the iPhone 17 models. Here, we compare where you can get the best deals on the iPhone 17 in 2026.
Flipkart is selling the base iPhone 17 model with 256GB storage at 5% off, priced at Rs 94,999. The 512GB variant sells for Rs 1,19,999, down from Rs 1,24,900—about a 4% discount.
Flipkart is offering additional bank discounts where, if you use credit cards from SBI, HDFC, and ICICI banks, you can get Rs 7041 off.
This brings the price of the base iPhone 17 with 256GB storage to Rs 87,958, while the 512GB variant is available for as low as Rs 1,12,958.
Also, if you have an older phone to exchange, Flipkart is offering solid exchange offers.
We tried exchanging the Samsung Galaxy S25+, for which Flipkart offers discounts up to Rs 37,000. This brings the price of the iPhone 17 256GB base model down to Rs 50,508, marking almost a 50% discount if you combine bank and exchange offers.
For the top-end variant, the iPhone 17 model with 512GB storage can be purchased for Rs 75,508 with the Samsung Galaxy S25+ exchange value of Rs 37,000.
Discount on Apple iPhone 17 Through Amazon
On Amazon, the iPhone 17 is selling at a 7% direct price slash, bringing its price down from Rs 99,900 to Rs 92,900.
Amazon is also offering an additional Rs 2,787 in Amazon Pay cashback. We also checked the exchange offers.
Amazon is offering the same Samsung Galaxy S25+ in no-damage condition at an exchange value of Rs 14,350. That brings down the price of the base model with 256GB storage from Rs 92,900 to Rs 78,550. Including the Rs 2,787 cashback, it goes down further to Rs 75,763.
The top-end model, the iPhone 17’s 512GB storage variant, is selling at its original price of Rs 1,24,900. Even with discounts and exchange offers, it doesn’t offer a solid price.
Also Read: Apple to Ditch Action Button in 20th Anniversary iPhone Next Year
Should You Buy the Apple iPhone 17 in 2026?
Based on current pricing and specs, the iPhone 17 comes with solid features, including a faster A19 chipset and a 3nm processor.
It offers solid performance on paper. The A19 scores 2,156,126 points on AnTuTu 11. Geekbench 6 shows 3,692 points for single-core and 9,454 points for multi-core performance.
On the front, you get a 6.3-inch OLED display with a Dynamic Island, adaptive 120Hz refresh rate support, True Tone, and Wide Colour P3 colour protection.
On the camera front, the rear dual-camera setup includes a 48MP main camera with sensor-shift optical stabilisation, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with a 120° field of view, and 2x optical zoom support, while the front has an 18MP centre-stage camera.
On the software side, the Apple iPhone 17 ships with iOS 26 out of the box and will soon receive the iOS 27 update with the Siri AI assistant feature.
It offers pretty solid features out of the box, including a 6.3-inch OLED panel, a solid camera, and a good battery.
Flipkart is offering better discounts and deals on the base model, with 256GB and 512GB storage options available. While Amazon is selling the base model iPhone 17 for Rs 92,900 with no offers, that makes Amazon a great place to buy the new iPhone 17.
Image Credits: Noah Cat, pranavcodes_
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FAQs
What is the lowest price of the Apple iPhone 17 on Flipkart?
The iPhone 17 (256GB) is listed at Rs 94,999. Eligible bank discounts can reduce the price to about Rs 87,958.
What is the price of the iPhone 17 on Amazon?
Amazon is listing the 256GB iPhone 17 at Rs 92,900, down from the original price of Rs 99,900.
Which platform offers the best iPhone 17 deal in 2026?
Based on the prices and offers mentioned, Flipkart provides a better deal on both storage variants, especially with eligible bank discounts and exchange offers.
What is the effective iPhone 17 price on Amazon after exchange and cashback?
The 256GB model could cost about Rs 75,763 after applying the exchange value of Rs 14,350 and Amazon Pay cashback of Rs 2,787.
Is the Apple iPhone 17 worth buying in 2026?
Based on the specifications and discounts, the iPhone 17 could be a good option for buyers seeking a current-generation Apple smartphone at a reduced price.