Apple iPhone 17 Deals: Flipkart VS Amazon – Where to Buy?

After running successful Diwali offers last week, Flipkart continues to offer major discounts on the current standard flagship, the Apple iPhone 17, while Apple plans to launch the next-generation iPhone 18 flagships next year. Last year, the iPhone 17 price increased after the iPhone 18 Pro models launched. The base model, priced at Rs 82,900, rose to Rs 99,900—a significant jump for Apple’s best-selling iPhone. However, with sales slowing, the iPhone 17 now has a major discount and can be bought for as low as Rs 87,999, along with additional exchange offers that lower the price further.

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Key Highlights Amazon takes on selling the iPhone 17 for a better deal at Rs 92,900 over Flipkart.

Flipkart offers a better deal on the high-end model with 512GB storage, where you can get it for as low as Rs 1,19,999.

Flipkart is also offering better discounts through exchange and bank offers.

Amazon is also offering major discounts on the iPhone 17 models. Here, we compare where you can get the best deals on the iPhone 17 in 2026.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 20 Pro to Feature a Big Design Change

Apple iPhone 17 Deals Compared Between Flipkart and Amazon – Where to Buy?

Flipkart is selling the base iPhone 17 model with 256GB storage at 5% off, priced at Rs 94,999. The 512GB variant sells for Rs 1,19,999, down from Rs 1,24,900—about a 4% discount.

Flipkart is offering additional bank discounts where, if you use credit cards from SBI, HDFC, and ICICI banks, you can get Rs 7041 off.

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This brings the price of the base iPhone 17 with 256GB storage to Rs 87,958, while the 512GB variant is available for as low as Rs 1,12,958.