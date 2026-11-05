Apple iPhone 17 Diwali Deals: Flipkart vs Amazon: Where to Buy

This Diwali, Amazon India and Flipkart India have announced major discounts, with flagship smartphones like the best-selling iPhone 17 getting big price cuts. Apple recently announced a major price hike for the iPhone 17, with the base model now starting at Rs 99,900. If you missed upgrading before the price hike, Amazon and Flipkart are offering discounts on the iPhone 17 this Diwali.

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Key Highlights Apple iPhone 17 gets a major discount after the price hike for this Diwali Sale.

Amazon and Flipkart have announced discounts on the iPhone 17 for this Diwali Sale.

Flipkart has announced the Big Bang Diwali Sale 2026, while Amazon is hosting the Great Indian Festival Diwali Edition sale.

The question is which platform offers better discounts, Amazon or Flipkart? Here’s a detailed comparison of Amazon and Flipkart discounts on the iPhone 17.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 16 Is Now Cheaper on Amazon: Here is the Deal

Apple iPhone 17 Price Comparison: Amazon vs Flipkart Deals

Amazon India’s Great Indian Festival Sale (Diwali edition) is now live. Amazon is selling one of its best-selling flagship phones, the new iPhone 17, at a 7% discount, bringing the price down from Rs 99,900 to Rs 92,900. You can avail additional discounts through bank offers.

Discounts on Apple iPhone 17 (256GB Variant)

If you own an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you get cashback worth Rs 2,787, bringing the price down to Rs 90,113. You can also get up to Rs 37,000 in discounts through exchange offers.

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For example, the base Galaxy S25 5G variant has an exchange value of up to Rs 27,500 for an undamaged device.