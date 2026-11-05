Apple iPhone 17 Diwali Deals: Flipkart vs Amazon: Where to Buy

This Diwali, Amazon India and Flipkart India have announced major discounts, with flagship smartphones like the best-selling iPhone 17 getting big price cuts. Apple recently announced a major price hike for the iPhone 17, with the base model now starting at Rs 99,900. If you missed upgrading before the price hike, Amazon and Flipkart are offering discounts on the iPhone 17 this Diwali.
The question is which platform offers better discounts, Amazon or Flipkart? Here’s a detailed comparison of Amazon and Flipkart discounts on the iPhone 17.
Amazon India’s Great Indian Festival Sale (Diwali edition) is now live. Amazon is selling one of its best-selling flagship phones, the new iPhone 17, at a 7% discount, bringing the price down from Rs 99,900 to Rs 92,900. You can avail additional discounts through bank offers.
If you own an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you get cashback worth Rs 2,787, bringing the price down to Rs 90,113. You can also get up to Rs 37,000 in discounts through exchange offers.
For example, the base Galaxy S25 5G variant has an exchange value of up to Rs 27,500 for an undamaged device.
This brings the price down to Rs 62,613. Without the cashback offer, you can get it for Rs 65,400 with the Amazon ICICI Bank credit card.
Also Read: Apple MacBook Neo Hits Lowest India Price: Best Time to Buy?
Discounts on Apple iPhone 17 (512GB Variant)
If you want a higher-storage variant, the iPhone 17’s 512GB model is priced at Rs 1,24,900. You get an additional cashback of Rs 3,747 using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card, bringing the price down to Rs 1,21,153. You can also avail the same exchange offers.
With an exchange value of Rs 27,500 for a no-damage Galaxy S25 5G, you can get the iPhone 17 512GB variant for Rs 93,653, matching the previous price.
Without the Amazon ICICI Bank Credit Card discounts, you can get it for as low as Rs 97,400.
On Flipkart, Walmart-owned Flipkart is hosting the Big Bang Diwali Sale 2026 with major discounts on iPhone 17 flagships. The iPhone 17 is selling at its newly hiked price.
Discounts on Apple iPhone 17 (256GB Variant)
Flipkart is selling the iPhone 17 at the hiked price, with the base model at Rs 99,900 and a 3% direct discount that brings it to Rs 97,300. If you own an HDFC, ICICI, or SBI credit card, you can get a direct Rs 7000 off, bringing the price to Rs 90,400.
Flipkart also offers additional discounts through exchange offers, where you can get up to Rs 92,000 for higher-end models.
We tried exchanging a Galaxy S25 phone in flawless condition, with no body or screen damage, no bends, and battery health above 80%. The exchange value is Rs 29,550, bringing the price down to Rs 60,850 and making it cheaper than the iPhone 16.
Without any card offers and with an exchange offer, you can get the same iPhone 17 256GB variant for Rs 67,750.
Also Read: Refurbished Apple iPhones Gain Popularity As Prices Rise
Discounts on Apple iPhone 17 (512GB Variant)
Apple iPhone 17’s 512GB storage variant gets 2% off, reducing the price from Rs 1,24,900 to Rs 1,22,900.
Additionally, you get a Rs 8,766 discount with HDFC and ICICI Bank cards, bringing the price down to Rs 1,13,534. With an SBI card, you get a Rs 7,000 discount, bringing the price down to Rs 1,15,900.
You also get a Rs 29,550 discount on the Galaxy S25 5G flawless model, bringing the price down to Rs 93,350 without any bank offers.
With HDFC and ICICI Bank cards, you can get it for Rs 84,584, while the same Apple iPhone 512 variant costs Rs 86,350 with the SBI Card.
Also Read: Apple MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display: India Price List
Verdict: Apple iPhone 17 Price Comparison: Which to Buy?
If you don’t have any cards eligible for discounts, Amazon offers a great price. But if you have bank cards like ICICI, HDFC, or SBI, Flipkart offers a better deal on the new iPhone 17.
Apple iPhone 17 offers a bigger 6.3-inch Super XDR OLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate support.
Under the hood, you get an Apple A19 chipset, a new 3nm based chipset, with a dual-rear camera setup featuring a 48MP main and a 48MP ultrawide-angle sensor, plus an 18MP selfie shooter with Center Stage support
Both variants come with 8GB RAM and 256GB or 512GB of NVMe internal storage.
It has a slightly larger 3692mAh battery and supports 25W wireless charging. The new iPhone 17 comes in five colors: Black, White, Mist Blue, Sage, and Lavender.
Flipkart also offers a better exchange value for the Galaxy S25 5G. Are you upgrading to the new iPhone 17 for this Diwali?
Image Credits: sondesix, enough_yt
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FAQs
What is the current price of the Apple iPhone 17 in India?
The Apple iPhone 17 256GB variant is listed at Rs 99,900, while the 512GB variant costs Rs 1,24,900 before discounts. Amazon and Flipkart are offering promotional deals during their Diwali sales.
What is the iPhone 17 price on Amazon during the Diwali sale?
Amazon is offering the iPhone 17 256GB variant for Rs 92,900 after a Rs 7,000 discount. The 512GB variant is available for Rs 1,24,900 according to the deal details.
What is the iPhone 17 price on Flipkart during the Diwali sale?
Flipkart lists the iPhone 17 256GB variant at Rs 97,300 after a discount. The 512GB model is available for Rs 1,22,900 after a price cut.
Is Amazon or Flipkart offering a better iPhone 17 deal?
Amazon offers a lower direct purchase price on the 256GB variant without bank discounts. Flipkart can offer better prices for customers using eligible bank cards and exchange offers.
Should you buy the iPhone 17 from Amazon or Flipkart this Diwali?
Amazon is worth considering if you prefer a lower direct price without bank offers. Flipkart may be better if you have an eligible bank card and a smartphone that qualifies for a higher exchange value.